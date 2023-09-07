PREP FOOTBALL
East Noble at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis Park Tudor at Fremont, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Trine at Kyle Campbell Invitational, The Medalist Golf Club, Marshall, Mich., 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in MIAA/NCAC Crossover at Greencastle: vs. Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.: vs. DePauw, 5:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Ohio Wesleyan at Trine, 6 p.m.
Trine at North Central (Ill.), 8:30 p.m.
