HUNTERTOWN — East Noble’s girls basketball team got off to a slow start on the road at Carroll Tuesday night and the Chargers were able to sprint out to a big early lead and never look back, besting the Knights 71-23 in the last game before the Thanksgiving break for both teams.
This one wasn’t in doubt for long. Carroll opened with an 11-2 run that pretty much set the tone for the contest. The Chargers (5-0) led 17-5 at the first stop and 44-14 at halftime.
Carroll coach Mark Redding substituted often in the second half. “We had some things we wanted to work on with our defense,” Redding said.
For East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel, the Chargers’ size and physicality were hard for his Knights to adapt to.
“We’re not big as it is,” Kimmel said. “We’re constantly preaching that you have to match what the officials will let you do, and we didn’t do that tonight. We were down 30 at halftime and only had five fouls.”
Payton Quake led East Noble with nine points. Kya Mosley and Bree Walmsley added six points each.
Jersey Paul led the Chargers with 15 points — all from beyond the arc. Taylor Fordyce, Jadyn Fuller and Lily George all had 13 apiece.
Carroll was a 46-21 winner in the junior varsity contest.
Carroll is idle until next Tuesday night when it travels to DeKalb. East Noble returns to action next Tuesday night at Lakeland.
