MONGO — Hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, including Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area in LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.
The Indiana Private Lands Access program has switched to reserved hunts and is no longer available through the self-service sign-in system. IPLA hunt applications and information are at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6:
Dove Hunts: Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include J. E. Roush Lake, Wilbur Wright, Kingsbury, Kankakee, Atterbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, Goose Pond, and Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Areas.
Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge Youth Deer Hunt: Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearms deer hunt for youth.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge Deer Hunts: Big Oaks NWR will host archery, muzzleloader, and firearms hunts.
IPLA Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for squirrel, archery deer, youth deer, teal, and early goose on private lands.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed.
Visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt to apply for and learn about other exclusive hunting opportunities.
