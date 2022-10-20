Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael F. Bremser, 31, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Makylah K. Brent, 22, of the 3200 block of East 26th Street, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Donald A. Cronic, 44, of the 500 block of East 17th Street, Alma, George, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Jason M. Hummel, 46, of the 1300 block of Washington Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Kelly R. Stowe, 49, of Lane 200 Lake James, arrested in the 400 block of West Mill Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
