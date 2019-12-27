WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Extension specialists and educators from across Indiana gathered at the Purdue Memorial Union this month for the 2019 Professional Development Conference, an event that provides informative and collaborative opportunities, and a recognition ceremony for outstanding service.
Jason Henderson, senior associate dean and director of Purdue Extension, expressed gratitude for the collective work and service from all Extension staff and faculty, in addition to recognizing several individuals for their significant achievements.
Awards presented include the Director’s Award, which was presented to Teresa Rogers, executive assistant to Dean Karen Plaut, who previously served Purdue Extension for more than 15 years. Rogers was instrumental in assisting with numerous strategic initiatives, in addition to her support of Purdue Council for Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching and the strong relationships she built with members and external partners.
The Paul B. Crooks Award was presented to Kathleen Bohde, who began her career in 2002 as a 4-H youth development and consumer family science educator in Morgan County, before transferring to Hamilton County in 2004 to work full-time with the 4-H youth development program. Bohde serves as a team member for the Youth Development Academy, which is a training program that all 4-H educators take to enhance their leadership abilities. One of her most recent programs is the Clover Gaming Connection, which started as a SPARK Club and grew into a statewide initiative to help county 4-H programs reach new audiences, engage new youth and grow a new team of volunteers.
The Outstanding Extension Faculty/Specialist was presented to Larry DeBoer, professor and Extension specialist in agricultural economics who has more than 30 years of service to Purdue Extension and the State of Indiana. His many accomplishments include his expertise in economic analysis, which includes the workshops he pioneered on local income taxes for counties and efforts to launch a state lottery, economic analysis of the Indiana property tax system, his recent regional workshop “How the Property Tax Works in Indiana,” a monthly column on economic issues, web-based programs on important local government economic issues, and much more.
More Extension award winners:
Bob Amick Award — Tami Mosier, Steuben County
Career Award for ANR — Steve Engleking, LaGrange County
Careet award for HHS — Cindy Barnett, Whitley County
CES Team — Mental Health First Aid: Mark Carter, Delaware County; Kelly Heckaman, Area 11 East District Director; Tonya Short, Vigo County; Curt Emanuel, Boone County; Jane Horner, Cass County; Marilyn Sink, Clark County; Kelsey Meyers, Henry County; Gina Anderson, Floyd County; Marcia Parcell, Dearborn County; Angela Sorg, DeKalb County; Molly Hunt, Area 7 Interim East District Director; Stephanie Woodcox, HHS Assistant Program Leader; Danyele Clingan, Purdue student
4-H Individual Award — Jenny Monarch-McGuire, Tippecanoe County
ANR Individual — Kenneth Eck, Dubois County
ANR Team Award — UAV Signature Program: Mark Carter, Delaware County; Austin Pearson, Tipton County; John Scott, Purdue Extension; Scott Gabbard, Shelby County; Andrew Westfall, White County; Adam Shanks, Clinton County; Jon Charlesworth, Benton County
HHS Individual — Jan Dougan, Youth Worker Cafe
HHS Team — Hidden in Plain Sight: Jackie Franks, Kosciusko County; Allison Goshorn, LaPorte County; Nancy Hudson, Fulton County; Alice Smith, Jasper County; Olivia Western, St. Joseph County.
Diversity Award — Esmerelda Cruz, Clinton County
Friends of Extension— Kendell Culp, Jasper County; Cindy Scott, Cass County
Community Development Individual Award — Patty Keating, Porter County
Community Development Team Award — Hometown Collaboration Initiative: Bo Beaulieu, Purdue Center for Regional Development; Michael Wilcox, Purdue Center for Regional Development; Maria Wiltse, Purdue Center for Regional Development; Tanya Hall, Heather Strohm, Tamara Ogle, Steve Yoder, George Okantey, Kris ParkerPatricia Keating, Kristi Whitacre, Crystal Van Pelt, Mary Foell, Nick Held, Hans Schmitz, Gina Anderson and Cynthia Barber, all of Purdue Extension; Tyler Wright, Purdue Center for Regional Development.
Community Wellness Coordinator — Caroline Arnett, LaPorte County
Extension awards:
Paul B. Crooks Award — Kathleen Bohde, Hamilton County
Outstanding Faculty/Specialist Award — Larry DeBoer, Professor of Agricultural Economics
Director’s Award — Teresa Rogers, executive assistant to Dean Karen Plaut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.