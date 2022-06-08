Summer shrimp barbecue
by Herald Republican reporter Beth Swary
I bounced back and fourth on what to do here. I was thrown off mostly by the baby food. After tasting the baby food I was more confident as it mostly tasted like a sweet apple sauce.
I began by pouring the rootbeer I’m a sauce pan and began heating it up.
Then I thinly sliced the apple and red pepper. I tossed those into a preheated frying pan with butter.
I then added the baby food to the sauced pan with the rootbeer.
I pan fried the apples and pepper for about five minutes until I added the grapes to the pan and let those cook as well.
The rootbeer mixture had reduced to almost a syrup by now. I added the horseradish, ketchup, and salt and pepper and let it cook for a couple more minutes until it had a barbecue consistency.
I tossed the shrimp in the barbecue for about two minutes to let it warm up.
Then I plated the apple, pepper and grape mixtures. I added the shrimp on top and drizzled left over sauce.
All in all, the dish took me 23 minutes from start to finish. The entire kitchen smelled pleasantly of rootbeer.
I was surprised by how well everything ended up pairing. I would not have guessed the barbecue sauce had a rootbeer base when tasting it.
I ate a couple of bites but my boyfriend David Morris devoured the entire plate.
“This is really good,” he said as he shoveled it into his mouth.
Ingredients:
Handful of cooked shrimp
1/3 of red bell pepper
1/3 of apple
10 green grapes
1/2 bottle of maple rootbeer
2 tables spoons of apple/raspberry/avocado baby food
1 table spoon horseradish
3 table spoons of ketsup
1/2 lime (juice)
