Five people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Troy M. Creager, 48, of the 1000 block of Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kyra L. Dirrim, 26, of the 400 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested in the 400 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, on a fugitive warrant.
• James A. Lingar, 37, of the 4500 block of Church Street, Taylor Mill, Kentucky, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• James M. Pettit, 31, of the 7800 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant.
• Daryl M. Sweat, 35, of the 8500 block of South C.R. 450E, Jonesboro, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 347 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
