PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Leo, 6 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Angola at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 6 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
West Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Angola at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.
Eastside at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Lake Central at Angola JV (Trine), 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Hilbert (N.Y.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Hope, 7 p.m.
