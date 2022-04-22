Rain barrels capture water from a roof and hold it for later use such as on lawns, gardens or indoor plants. Collecting roof runoff in rain barrels reduces the amount of water that flows from your property. It’s a great way to conserve water and it’s free water for use in your landscape. Many cities and towns distribute rain barrels to their residents. Other sources include online retailers or local home and garden supply stores.
DeKalb Soil and Water Conservation in collaboration with Auburn’s Water Pollution Control Department conduct Rain Barrel workshops for residents of DeKalb County, as an opportunity to educate the community about Water conservation and Stormwater Pollution Prevention best management practices. Keep an eye on social media in the spring or fall and join one of our rain barrel workshops. Our next workshop will be this fall and we routinely construct 20 rain barrels in each workshop. At the end of the workshop, you will take home your free rain barrel that you completed and start doing your part to conserve water.
Note: Remember that as rain water flows over a roof surface it can pick up pollutants such as bacteria from birds and other animals, and chemicals from roof materials — factors to consider when thinking about using rain barrel water on edible plantings.
Information contained in this educational article was obtained from epa.gov. For additional information regarding water conservation or stormwater pollution prevention and steps you can take to help, visit the Water Pollution control site at https://www.ci.auburn.in.us/municipal-utilities/water-pollution-control/ or contact Drew Wallace, Program Coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control, 2010 South Wayne St. Auburn. Phone 260-925-1714.
