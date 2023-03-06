TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine Spring Trip in Winter Haven, Fla.: vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 9 a.m.; vs. Otterbein (Ohio), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women vs. Northwestern (Minn.) in Orlando, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. Grove City (Pa.) in Lake Myrtle, Fla., 1:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women vs. California (Pa.) in Orlando, 4 a.m.
Trine men vs. Piedmont (Ga.) in Orlando, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. Dominican (Ill.) in Lake Myrtle, Fla., 1:45 p.m.
