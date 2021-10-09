We know things change as we get older, and that includes our ability to drive a car. But driving is a major part of maintaining independence.
With proper planning, it can be possible to drive well into your senior years. And, when you do give up the keys, it doesn’t have to mean the end of your independence.
Why Driving is Harder
Older adults are more likely to receive traffic citations and get into accidents than younger drivers, HelpGuide.org says. This is driven by things like decreased vision, impaired hearing, slower reflexes and other health conditions. Aging can also impact your strength, coordination and flexibility, which can affect your ability to drive safely.
Safety Tips for Older Drivers
Get regular check-ups to maintain your health and your ability to drive. Get your eyes checked every year and make sure that your corrective lenses are current. Keep your car’s windshield, mirrors and headlights clean, and turn up the brightness on your instrument panel to make sure you can see.
Have your hearing checked annually and, if you need hearing aids, make sure you wear them while driving. Be careful when opening your car’s windows, though, because drafts can affect a hearing aid’s effectiveness.
You should also exercise regularly because that will keep you stronger and more flexible longer, which will, in turn, improve your reflexes and range of motion, meaning you can stay behind the wheel longer.
Giving Up the Keys
When it’s time to stop driving – if your friends and family members have concerns, for instance – it’s normal to feel frustrated or angry. You may even feel ashamed, HelpGuide.org says, but remember that it takes a lot of courage to stop driving and put the safety of yourself and others first.
Some benefits to living without a car are the savings on the cost of car ownership. Even if you drive very little, you still have to pay for things like maintenance and insurance. Accepting rides from friends and family can expand your social circle and live your life at a slower pace without the stress of driving. Explore public transportation, ride sharing, community shuttles and mobile app services.
