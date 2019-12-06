LAGRANGE — For Fremont, its last hope to extend the game looked like this: a pass that barely made it in bounds, a triple team on its best shooter and a last-second heave from the corner that nearly – oh so nearly – fell through the net.
But in a game where nothing came easy for either team, it was Lakeland doing just enough, capped by stellar defense in the game’s final 12 seconds, which sealed the 48-45 win over the Eagles – the Lakers’ first victory of the season.
Junior forward Brayden Bontrager led all scorers with 19 points, scoring seven of them in the fourth quarter while trying to stave off a Fremont rally. Bracey Shepherd added 14 points, including four three-pointers, while senior guard Braden Yoder netted seven points, including three crucial free throws in the final minute to help give Lakeland (1-1, 1-0 NECC) the win.
Leading by as many as 11 in the fourth, the Eagles (1-1, 0-1) slowly but surely whittled Lakeland’s lead down to just three points, which they did on three separate occasions.
Sophomore Nick Miller’s second three of the game made the score 43-40 midway through the period, and a three by Ethan Bock (14 points) brought the game to a 48-45 score with 18 seconds left on the clock.
In between, Bontrager converted a contested layup, and Yoder made 3-of-4 attempts from the charity stripe to make sure their team’s lead remained intact.
The Lakers fell behind early, though, after Bontrager picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, sending their star player to the bench. Fremont sophomore Gabel Pentecost scored the first three of his 13 points from deep, sparking an 11-3 Eagles run to start the game. Fremont took advantage of Bontrager’s absence by attacking the paint, as Pentecost, Bock and junior Kaleb Gannon (three points, eight rebounds) all scored on drives to the hoop.
A buzzer-beating three by junior Colton Isaacs gave the Lakers a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, though, and the home team led the rest of the way.
Pentecost also had six rebounds for the Eagles.
Fremont will look to get back on track Tuesday, hosting Garrett, while Lakeland will visit Fairfield.
