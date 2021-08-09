In a story about the construction schedule of a new Steuben County judicial center and the possible closing of streets surrounding the facility, Superior Court William Fee only expressed a desire to close South Martha Street between South and Wall streets.
The Herald Republican regrets any confusion this may have caused.
