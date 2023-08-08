TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Central Noble at FW South Side, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Garrett, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Scrimmage, Angola at Leo, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb at New Haven, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Scrimmage, Bethany Christian at Angola, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage, DeKalb at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Scrimmage, Northridge at Angola, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Churubusco at Columbia City, 4 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGES
Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Angola, 7 p.m.
Columbia City at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Concordia at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Adams Central at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Woodlan at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at LaVille, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Whitko, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Fremont, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.