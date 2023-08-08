TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Central Noble at FW South Side, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Garrett, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Scrimmage, Angola at Leo, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

DeKalb at New Haven, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Scrimmage, Bethany Christian at Angola, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage, DeKalb at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Scrimmage, Northridge at Angola, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Churubusco at Columbia City, 4 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGES

Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

New Haven at Angola, 7 p.m.

Columbia City at Garrett, 7 p.m.

Concordia at East Noble, 7 p.m.

Adams Central at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Woodlan at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Prairie Heights at LaVille, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Whitko, 7 p.m.

Osceola Grace at Fremont, 7 p.m.

