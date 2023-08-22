TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Prairie Heights, FW North Side and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 5 p.m.

Fremont, Lakeland at DeKalb, 4:45 p.m.

Garrett at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Huntington North, 5:15 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

East Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

DeKalb at Fremont, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Central Noble at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble, Garrett at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at Leo, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Northridge, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Angola at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Huntington North, 7 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

Huntington North at East Noble, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Bluffton, 7:15 p.m.

Garrett at East Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

