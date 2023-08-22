TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Heights, FW North Side and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 5 p.m.
Fremont, Lakeland at DeKalb, 4:45 p.m.
Garrett at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5:15 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb at Fremont, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Central Noble at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble, Garrett at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Leo, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Northridge, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Angola at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 7 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Heritage at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at East Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Bluffton, 7:15 p.m.
Garrett at East Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
