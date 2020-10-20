Three players from DeKalb and two from East Noble earned honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference volleyball team, selected recently by conference coaches.
Hope Moring represented DeKalb on the first team, Paige Pettis was second-team, and Autumn Straw received honorable mention.
The Knights put two players on the second team, Jaycee Knafel and Kylie Garton.
League champion Bellmont and runner-up led the first team with three selections each.
Sophie Krull of Bellmont, Isabelle Hogan of Leo and Ava Doster of New Haven all were repeat first-team selections.
All-NE8 Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Bellmont — Avery Ball, Sophie Krulle, Emma McMahon. Leo — Isabelle Hogan, Payton Rolfsen, Chloe Pierce. New Haven — Ava Doster, Avarcia Nard. Columbia City — Savanna Reed. DeKalb — Hope Moring.
SECOND TEAM
Bellmont — Meg Saalfrank, Brooke Lepper. Leo — Averee Yoder, Madison Ritchie. New Haven — TeChiya Jackson. Columbia City — Kendall Scott. East Noble — Kylie Garton, Jaycee Knafel. DeKalb — Paige Pettis. Huntington North — Preslee Williams.
HONORABLE MENTION
Huntington North — Vic Myers. New Haven — Trystan Casey. DeKalb — Autumn Straw. Columbia City — Makenna Cook. Norwell — Hailey Henschen.
