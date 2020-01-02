Will he see his shadow or not? Will we be doomed to endure another six weeks of cold, dreary winter weather?
The answer to both these earth-shattering questions will be available sometime Sunday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. That’s when Punxsutawney Phil crawls out of his burrow to prognosticate the weather.
Radio and TV newscasters will be focusing attention on the tiny town of Punxsutawney where Groundhog Day is more than an event. It’s a day-long observance, a festival, a party that draws 20,000 people every year. In fact, the annual activity brings the town national attention every year and has literally put it on the map. There was even a movie made there on the subject starring Bill Murray.
Meteorologists and weather specialists mention it with tongue in cheek in their forecasts. However, official weather data proves that Phil’s accuracy over the years is slightly less than 30 percent correct. You might think that even a groundhog could do better than that since he has a 50/50 chance of getting it right. Let’s face it, if the sun is out there will obviously be a shadow to see. And if it’s not, skies will be gray and overcast and there’ll be no shadow to see. How hard could that be?
The idea of hibernating animals being able to give farmers an indication of how much more cold weather to expect started in Medieval times. In Germany, if the badger came out of the ground on Candlemas morning (Feb. 2), was scared by his shadow and went back underground, it meant crops would be poor that year. Candlemas is the religious Feast of the Purification of the Virgin and commemorates the visit of the Holy Family to the temple to present their baby son 40 days after his birth.
Obviously, farmers preferred skies to be dull and cloudy and that the badger stay above ground. English and Scots had a rhyme on the subject that went like this:
If Candlemas be fair and bright, winter will have another flight. But if it is dark with clouds and rain, winter is gone and will not come again.
The superstition came to America with settlers from Germany where farmers planted crops according to this belief. Since they did not find badgers here, they transferred the idea to the groundhog. Pennsylvania seems to be the center of the “groundhog fables”, and several serious groups formed over the years to trace the activities of the animal Feb. 2.
Oldest among them is the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, which formed in 1898. A rival group in Lancaster County is the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville, which got going in 1908. The Quarryville bunch has a creed by which they solemnly pledge to defend the groundhog with all their powers.
Other Quaker State groups are the Greater Philadelphia Groundhoggers and in Allentown the Grundsow Lodge Nummer Ains on da Lechaw (Number One on the Lehigh). In 1948 groundhog mania spread to Wisconsin with the formation of the Sun Prairie Groundhog Club.
Naturally, the clubs exchange good-natured insults with each other. Sun Prairie even put up a sign at the edge of town welcoming people to “The Groundhog Headquarters of the World”. The friendly Wisconsin/Pennsylvania feud even got into the Congressional Record on Feb. 2, 1952 when a Mr. Davis of Wisconsin addressed the House of Representatives on the subject, declaring that the honorable Mr. Gavin of Pennsylvania had presumptuously claimed the title of groundhog capital of the world when it really belonged to Sun Prairie.
In reply, Mr. Gavin stated that this Wisconsin town was just a wide place in the road and that their groundhog was “a coddled, faint-hearted pig” compared to the “rough, tough, Punxsutawney groundhog”.
Aside from being somewhat amusing, the thought of groundhogs predicting our weather is a little absurd at best, and for most of us the whole thing is much ado about nothing.
