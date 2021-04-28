Prep Baseball
CN wins over Chargers in consolation
LIGONIER — Central Noble defeated West Noble 9-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game on Wednesday.
The game was stopped after five innings due to rain.
Freshman Jaxon Copas went the distance for the Cougars (4-7) to get the win. He allowed two hits, struck out four and walked five. Aidan Dreibelbis drove in two runs for CN.
Sophomore Bailey Ruisard doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs for the Chargers. Chastin Lang singled and scored a run. Kolby Knox pitched the first four innings and took the loss.
Prep Boys Golf Heights grabs 2 NECC victories
AUBURN — Prairie Heights earned two Northeast Corner Conference wins on Tuesday by shooting 210 at Bridgewater.
Host Eastside was second with 233, and Hamilton was third with 255.
Panther Braydem Levitz was medalist with a 43. Noah Butler was second in the match with a 49.
Prairie Heights also had 56 from Cameron Sailor, 62 from Cory Baker and 63 from Collin Keeslar.
Prep Track LPC teams lead meets at Hamilton
HAMILTON — Both Lakewood Park Christian teams won their respective three-team meets at Hamilton Tuesday.
Blackhawk Christian was second in both meets followed by the host Marines.
In the girls’ meet, Kesed Picazo won the 100- and 200-meter dash to lead the Panthers. LPC also had teams place first in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-800 relays.
Other event winners for the Panthers were Dani Lesser in the 3,200, Tori Miller in the 100 hurdles, Kaylee Rowlader in the 300 hurdles and Vanessa Lehman in the long jump.
In the boys’ meet, Lakewood Park won all three relays and Zach Collins was first in the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump. Braeson Kruse won the 3,200.
