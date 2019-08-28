FORT WAYNE — A construction project at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd. cleared another hurdle Aug. 19 when the Plan Commission voted do pass on a rezoning request and approved the primary development plan. The project will go before City Council in a few weeks for final approval.
The vote was 5-0 with one abstention.
Quintana Plaza, as it’s now called, became controversial largely due to its evolution. Formerly a house, a huge addition was added to it, billed as a garage. Then it was to be a restaurant. The plan now is to turn it into a four-unit strip mall.
The property is owned by local restaurateur Martin Quintana. It was the subject of a rezoning request at the Monday, Aug. 12, Plan Commission public hearing. Attorney James Federoff, representing Quintana, made the case for rezoning from residential (R1) to limited commercial (C2). He also presented a primary development plan.
The commission took no action at its public hearing on Aug. 12, but listened to comments from people for and against the project.
As Federoff explained it to the Plan Commission, Quintana originally intended to remodel the home and build a garage. Then someone told Quintana the location is more suitable for commercial development.
Federoff said at the Aug. 12 meeting that the new plan “fits in with other uses in the area.” He also acknowledged that “this one got off to the wrong start.”
After meeting with residents and neighbors of the project to address their concerns, Federoff presented a primary development plan that included changes designed to placate interested parties.
Some of those changes included enclosing two porches originally designed for outdoor dining. Fences and landscaping will be installed to mitigate effects of the plaza on the neighbors. Any restaurant that chooses to lease space will not be allowed to have a drive-thru. Hours of operation for any business locating there will be limited to 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
The development will have 42 parking spaces. There will be a detention basin, a 5-foot sidewalk in front, two parking lot lights, a sign in front, a dumpster, and delivery trucks, both in back. It will be brick on all four sides.
Certain types of businesses will be excluded from the development, such as liquor stores and entertainment venues.
