CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s boys basketball team cruised to its 11th win, defeating Lakewood Park in an 81-42 contest on Tuesday.
The Eagles had three players score in double digits, including Jackson Paul with 28, Landen Jordan with 19 and Luke McClure with 16.
The boys ran up a 24-13 advantage by the end of the first quarter — eight points from Jordan and seven from Paul.
Paul put up 10 points in a 20-point second quarter, while the Eagles hold Lakewood Park to eight in the stanza.
Cameron Hindle led Lakewood’s offensive charge in the first half, scoring four points in the first and seven in the second.
At halftime, the score was 44-21.
Hindle carried his efforts into the third quarter with six more points, adding to his 19 total for the game.
However, Churubusco was too much for Lakewood Park, as the Eagles scored 16 in the third quarter to extend Churubusco’s lead to 60-31.
The Eagles scored another 21 in the fourth quarter, including points from six different scorers, making the final score 81-42.
Churubusco improved to 11-3 with the win and Lakewood Park dropped to 5-11.
