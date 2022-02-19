Spring-winter-spring is how the past couple weeks have gone, weather wise, with the last round leaving at least one lake home flooded and in need of sandbagging efforts.
On Wednesday and into Thursday, upward of 1.5 inches of rain fell in the area, which isn’t that big of a deal, unless you consider it was falling on top of 6 inches of snow pack from the snowstorm that dumped upward of 11 inches two weeks prior.
A sandbagging detail was called into action on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m. and lasting three hours at a residence on Lane 275 Turkey Lake.
“Several inches of water had breached the lower doors and walls entering into finished living space at the residence,” said Randy Brown, Steuben County Emergency Management Agency director.
Firefighters from Stroh, Metz and Steuben Township as well as SCEMA were on the scene to fill and place the sandbags, Brown said.
Throughout the event, town, city, county and state highway crews were kept busy trying to keep the roads clean. In addition, highway crews have had to deal with water crossing roads and blowing snow making a mess out of what had previously had been plowed.
There were numerous slide-off wrecks throughout the area during the height of the snowstorm, which started Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, in the 1000 block of West U.S. 20, near the Prairie Heights Schools campus, water had covered the road with runoff that was approximately 3 inches deep. Flooded roads were reported across the four-county area.
As of late Saturday afternoon, all four counties in northeast Indiana remained under a yellow travel advisory, which means normal travel is not restricted except in areas where certain conditions might prevent safe travel.
Brown is expecting more possible flooding this week.
“As temperatures rise above freezing Sunday into Monday and rain is forecast from Monday into Tuesday, rapid snow melting will add to the already flooded areas and flooding will continue into mid-week,” he said.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana was calling for springlike temperature into Tuesday before temperatures start cooling and — you guessed it — snow reenters the picture later in the week.
The National Weather Service also advised that flooding was possible through Friday.
