WASHINGTON, D.C. — On March 22, Senators Mike Braun, Tina Smith, Roger Wicker, and Chris Coons introduced The Safe American Food Exports (SAFE) Act.
This first-time introduced bipartisan legislation is aimed to provide clear authority to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), FSIS, and Foreign Agricultural Service to preemptively negotiate regionalization agreements for known animal disease threats, ultimately protecting unsafe agriculture exports from getting shipped around the globe.
“Indiana is a top ranked poultry-producing state, being first in the country for ducks, second for layer chickens and table eggs, and third for turkeys,” Braun said.
“During the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak last year, our Hoosier poultry producers relied on trade regionalization agreements to ensure that their safe food products made it to market. Spending most of my life around the farm, I know just how devastating animal disease outbreaks can be,” he said. “The SAFE Act will help farmers focus on animal health, rather than finding a market for their safe food products, by giving USDA the authority to negotiate proactive trade agreements.”
“I hear from Minnesota farmers all the time about the toll avian flu outbreaks have on families and the economy,” Smith said. “Animal disease outbreaks can unnecessarily disrupt trade and hurt our exporting ability. This bipartisan bill would allow the USDA to proactively negotiate regionalization agreements with our key trading partners. It’s a common-sense step that would help our farmers weather any future animal disease outbreaks.”
“Poultry farmers across the country have been reeling from an extended outbreak of avian flu, and it is imperative that all exports not be halted,” Wicker said. “This legislation would give USDA the authority to negotiate regionalization agreements to ensure America’s agricultural producers are not shut off from the global market.”
“Regionalization is an important tool for protecting agriculture exports when outbreaks occur, and the broiler industry in Delaware has benefitted from these agreements since the last highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in 2016,” Coons said. “There is still more work to do, and I support efforts to improve the enforcement of existing regionalization agreements between the U.S. government and its trading partners.”
“State departments of agriculture play a critical role on the frontlines of foreign animal disease prevention, mitigation and recovery, and we appreciate this bipartisan effort to enable farmers and ranchers to more easily export safe food products to our trading partners,” National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said.
“More collaboration and communication among federal partners enables state agriculture departments and U.S. farmers to better prepare and respond in the case of an outbreak and ultimately leads to stronger animal health and welfare across the U.S. NASDA thanks Sens. Braun and Smith for taking up this important effort,” McKinney added.
“Indiana Farm Bureau supports the Safe American Food Exports Act introduced by Sen. Braun to address known animal diseases. With Indiana being one of the top poultry-producing states in the country, our poultry industry was hit hard by last year’s outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
“Federal red tape prevented our producers from exporting safe food to their longstanding customers abroad. This legislation will encourage proactive regionalization negotiations at USDA and prevent producers from having the rug pulled out from underneath them in the future.”
“Livestock health is critically important for family farmers and ranchers. Maintaining and ensuring livestock health is a priority for Farmers Union, and I would like to thank Senators Smith and Braun for bringing this important issue to the forefront. NFU is proud to support this bill,” said NFU president Rob Larew.
“Indiana’s poultry farmers appreciate Senator Braun’s efforts to encourage USDA to proactively pursue regionalization agreements with our foreign trading partners through the Safe American Food Exports (SAFE) Act. The SAFE act would also create a system to keep producers informed of changes to the export library,” the Indiana State Poultry Association said.
“This additional layer of transparency will allow us to be better prepared for an animal disease incident. Ensuring predictable foreign trade and having clear lines of communication supports our development and maintenance of key export markets for Indiana poultry and poultry products.”
“The ongoing Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak has wreaked havoc on the turkey industry and export market disruption is one of the many components of the outbreak,” said Leslee Oden, senior vice president of Legislative Affairs, National Turkey Federation.
“The NTF commends Sens. Braun and Smith for introducing the SAFE Act to aid in updating valuable regionalization agreements with key trading partners as members of the turkey industry continue to persevere through these challenging times,” added senior vice president of legislative affairs Leslee Oden.
“America’s egg farmers commend Senator Mike Braun and Senator Tina Smith for their strong leadership on behalf of animal agriculture,” said Oscar Garrison, senior vice president, food safety regulatory affairs, United Egg Producers.
“By building flexibility in the trade negotiation process, establishing notification requirements, and encouraging advance planning for trade negotiations in the event of an animal disease incident, this legislation will benefit egg producers through deliberate dialogue around fundamental import/export language and regionalization of trade policy in key export markets,” Garrison added.
“We thank Senators Mike Braun and Tina Smith for spearheading a bill that will ensure our export markets for animal-based feed and pet food products remain open in the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak on U.S. soil. Animal-based feed and pet food are an integral and often overlooked step in the food supply chain, so it is critical that the U.S. government preemptively take steps now to prevent this situation and protect our economy,” said Constance Cullman, AFIA president and CEO.
