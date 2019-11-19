GARRETT — A second downtown Garrett business has taken advantage of the city’s Downtown Façade Grant program to give the front of his business a face-life. Hosler Realty used a grant earlier this year.
Garrett Family Dentistry owner Dr. David Griffith, who recently purchased the practice of Dr. Will Schlemmer at 125 S. Randolph St., replaced the canopy, repaired and reglazed windows, replaced the ledger stone above the windows and painted the façade of the two-story brick building.
The city is prepared to assist any and all downtown businesses with façade improvements by offering up to 50% of the total cost of improvements, not to exceed $10,000. Garrett State Bank has agreed to pay half of the cost of all façade grants approved by the Downtown Façade Grant committee, comprised of Mayor Todd Fiandt, Amy Demske, Mark Fogt and administrator Milton Otero.
To be eligible for the grant, all work must be within the area bounded by Quincy, Cowen, Houston and Franklin streets and must be done on a street-facing side of an existing building or sides visble from the street. Among other criteria are grant funds cannot be sued to correct outstanding code violations, for property damaged by collisions, acts of nature or occurrences covered by insurance; and that all work must comply with the Downtown Façade Grant Program’s design guidelines, among other requirements.
The applications are reviewed by the committee prior to issuance of grants.
For more information about the program, people can phone Otero at 357-4154 or stop by his office in City Hall, second floor room 24. Information can also be found on the city’s website under the Information Center tab.
