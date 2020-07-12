Spending all this time at home has me really noticing some things around the house that need attention. I live in a 50-year-old house and have two children and two dogs, so my house has been well lived in.
What I have learned in my life about home ownership though, is that if you ever go to sell your house, you are going to need to take care of these little improvements before you sell if you want top dollar. So it’s best to keep up on home maintenance and not put it all off until that point. Plus, you want to enjoy the benefits of these improvements, instead of just doing them for the next buyer!
So, if you also live in a home that needs some love, or want to do some small updating, here are some tips and ideas from my experience. Topping my home improvement list for the year are touching up white trim, removing and putting in new caulk, and getting the tricky corners of all the windows really clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.