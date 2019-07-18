NEW HAVEN — Downtown New Haven was a beehive of activity Wednesday evening, July 10, for the summer’s first Music, Market and Munchies (M3) event.
M3 continues from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday in July at Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven.
The July 10 event launched the second season of M3. The military bulldog was dedicated at the veterans memorial in the park and Broadway was crowded with cars from the park to Rose Avenue.
Vendor tents flanked both sides of the main pedestrian path leading to the performance stage where the ever popular Junk Yard Band, which has been playing to area audiences for 41 years, was performing. Mason-Dixon Line Band, Cadillac Ranch and Hubie Ashcraft will take the stage on the following Wednesdays.
In addition to food, jewelry, honey, vegetables and pet food, marketgoers could purchase clothing, soaps, greeting cards, preserves, CBD oil, coffee, purses, stun guns and pepper spray. Visitors could also pick up information on New Haven Parks Department programs and enjoy a cold brew in the beer tent. Ziffles Grab ’n Go food truck was parked nearby to satisfy visitors’ hunger and the fire truck/kona ice truck was across the street whipping up soft-serve dessert.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Charlie Hatten introduced Doug Perkins, who donated the large military dog to the Veterans Memorial, and the artist, Shannen Colter, who painted all the service emblems on it. The colorful bulldog now stands at the entrance to the veterans plaza which is full of bricks remembering local veterans. One brick honors Allen H. Dougall who served in the 88th Indiana Infantry and earned the Medal of Honor for action March 19, 1865, during the Civil War.
In addition, Hatten presented Navy Club Commander Darrell Kindschy and American Legion Post 330 Commander Charles Racette the smaller version of the military dog, also painted by Colter, that will rotate between these two veterans’ organizations and the New Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars.
M3 sponsors include New Haven Chamber of Commerce, New Haven Foundation, New Haven Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department and Parkview Health.
Looking north on Broadway from the park was a sea of highly polished cars, all neatly angle parked with their windows down and hoods and trunks open. The line stretched nearly to Rose Avenue at the far north end of the city. Car aficionados were poking their heads under hoods and in windows to get an up-close and personal look at their favorites.
The 22nd annual Cruise-n on Broadway was sponsored by the Canal Cruzers Car Club of New Haven and Smokehaus BBQ, which had its food truck located at the corner of Broadway and Main. The show brought in around 500 of the four-wheel beauties from throughout northeast Indiana. Proceeds from the event went to the New Haven Police Reserve and will be used to assist the New Haven Police Department. Police had both ends of Broadway barricaded. Pedestrians only! Other food trucks located on the main drag included VoVo Doo and Brava’s.
A variety of cars in every color of the rainbow were on display including street rods, muscle cars, sports cars, pickup trucks, drag racers, a Volkswagen bus and the New Haven Fire Department’s 1925 Studebaker fire truck, the department’s very first fire truck.
