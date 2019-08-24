Saturday, Aug. 24
Cheers to the Festival — ‘Sip Sip Hooray, Year of the Model J’ presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Auburn Atrium Marketplace
Cost: $50 per person
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival celebrates its annual Cheers to the Festival Fundraiser and Celebration. This year’s theme is “Sip Sip Hooray, Year of the Model J,” with guests wearing any combination of red and white. There will also be live music and heavy hors d’oeuvres, ACD Festival poster art, a silent auction and the 2019 ACD Festival wine from Byler Lane Winery and spirits from Crickets. Space is limited. Register online at acdfestival.org or contact the office at information@acdfestival.org.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Annual Garage Cruise presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and National Auto & Truck Museum
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Location: Auburn and surrounding areas
Cost: $10 for entire tour or $5 per garage
Visit the garages of local automotive enthusiasts for a behind-the-scenes look at their automotive projects. Tour the Garage Cruise locations in any order. Visit the National Auto & Truck Museum for tickets or more information.
Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg Pageant presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and pageant committee
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Location: Country Heritage Winery
Cost: Pre-registration required for participants; spectators are free
Contestants compete for scholarships in a pageant that includes talent demonstrations and on-stage interviews. Check out acdfestival.org for more information and registration.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Annual ACD Festival Hoosier Tour presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Tour leaves from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: Free to spectators, pre-registration required for participants
The Hoosier Tour welcomes 50 Auburns, Cords or Duesenbergs on a traveling tour to promote the ACD Festival and enjoy a variety of fun activities. The tour arrives back at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. Contact the festival office at information@acdfestival.org for details and registration information.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend
Time: Auction begins at noon
Location: Auburn Auction Park
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking. $20 for daily admission.
Dancing with the DeKalb Stars presented by the ACD Festival & Beacon Credit Union
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Location: Country Heritage Winery
Cost: Free; $1 per vote goes directly to the nonprofit the dancer supports
This free community event invites DeKalb County leaders and local dance schools to join forces to raise money for nonprofits serving DeKalb County. Big Caddy Daddy will be taking the stage afterward. Guest dancers and charities include: Jessica Dennis and Brandon Park, DeKalb Humane Society; Jeremiah Otis and Heather Closson of Ratio Dance, Friends of the Eckhart Public Library; Danielle Aldrich and Alex Dudash of Turning Pointe Dance Academy, Riley Children’s Health; Jenn Gibson and Joshua Omar Espinosa of Ratio Dance, Auburn Main Street; Ben Armstrong and Lynette Farrington of Turning Pointe Dance Academy, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation; Larry Getts and Elizabeth Paige of Ellie Paige Dance Academy, JAM Center; and Amber Jackson and Tony Didier of The Fort Wayne Ballroom Company, Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do.
Thursday, Aug. 29
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend
Time: Auction begins at noon
Location: Auburn Auction Park
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking. $20 for daily admission
Worldwide Auctioneers 12th Annual Auburn Auction
Bidder Registration and Vehicle Check-In Time: Bidder registration and vehicle check-in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (end of auction)
Location: J. Kruse Education Center, Automotive Salon, Attractions & Military Interactive Exhibits
Cost: Adults $25 for a three-day VIP pass or $15 per day; children 17 and younger free to view museum cars
Kick-Off Luncheon/Celebration presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Noon
Location: Willennar Hall, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: Reservations are $15 per person
View Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs in front of the museum as they return from the Hoosier Tour. Hear highlights from the Hoosier Tour, along with updates on festival events and activities, and listen to the sounds of the Dixieland Band. Reservations are required at acdfestival.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Factory Meet and Greet presented by the Auburn Moose Family Center
Time: 6-11 p.m.
Location: Auburn Moose Family Center, 10th and Main streets
Cost: Admission is free; food and drink available for purchase
Enjoy vintage, second generation and special interest cars.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum ‘Cheers to 45 Years’ Anniversary Benefit presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $150 per person; individual or corporate sponsorship tables available
Celebrating the history of the ACD Museum in an evening filled with music, entertainment and fun. The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres and drinks followed by a gourmet dinner, open bar and a silent and live auction. Proceeds go toward educational programs, events and exhibits. Reservations and jacket are required. Contact the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at (260) 925-1444 for tickets and more information; register at bidpal.net/cheers.
Friday, Aug. 30
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast presented by National Auto & Truck Museum
Time: 7-10 a.m.
Location: NATMUS north parking lot
Cost: Donations to support the NATM museum are appreciated
ACD Club Swap Meet presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: 7 a.m. to noon
Location: Auburn Pool parking lot, near Eckhart Park
Cost: Free
Peruse the many auto-related items available.
ACD Club Driver’s Luncheon presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: ACD Museum
Cost: $40 per person, $15 for children 10 and younger
This tour is open to all Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs and welcomes modern cars to follow the tour and join for lunch. Pre-registration is required and can be done at acdclub.org. Proceeds from this event to benefit the ACD Club and the Indiana State Police.
Ladies of ACD Tea “Vintage Treasure Sale” presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: 8-11 a.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: Museum admission required
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend
Time: Auction begins at noon
Location: Auburn Auction Park
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking. $20 for daily admission
Worldwide Auctioneers 12th Annual Auburn Auction
Bidder Registration and Vehicle Check-In Time: Bidder registration and vehicle check-in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (end of auction)
Location: J. Kruse Education Center, Automotive Salon, Attractions & Military Interactive Exhibits
Cost: Adults $25 for a three-day VIP pass, $15 per day; children 17 and younger free to view museum cars
Downtown Cruise-In presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Vehicle parking and registration begins at 10 a.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: $10 per vehicle; spectators free
Bring your vehicle for display and stroll around the historic Auburn Courthouse as you take in the sights and sounds.
As part of the Downtown Cruise-In fun, enjoy the following events:
Cruise-In Cuisine presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Starts at noon
Location: 7th Street between Jackson and Main
Cost: Varies by vendor
Featuring Whip & Chill, Aunt Annies, Fork & Fiddle, iGrandmas, Waterloo Lion’s Club burgers & dogs, The Deli at 6th & Main, Kona Ice, Shigs In Pit, Ziffles and Fresh Kitchen.
Sundaes on Friday Ice Cream Social presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Smith Farms Manor & Applebee’s
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Main Street near the Main Stage
Cost: $2 per scoop
Cruise-In Concert presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Live music from 6-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Big Caddy Daddy and Hubie Ashcraft will perform
Official Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Beer Tent presented by TMS with a portion of proceeds to benefit the ACD Festival
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: On Main Street in between 7th and 8th streets
Cost: Free
Beers come with a Metal X ACD Festival collector’s koozie. Mad Anthony’s Auburn Lager will be available, as well as the Hairy Buffalo and Byler Lane Winery’s ACD Spritzers.
Jack Randinelli Collection and John Martin Smith Collection Open House presented by the Eckhart Public Library
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., short program at noon
Location: Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St. (across from the Eckhart Public Library)
Cost: Free
Come see some of the items being digitized by the Eckhart Public Library from the Jack Randinelli Collection and the John Martin Smith Collection. The Randinelli Collection explores the foundational years of four major ACD organizations and events – the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, the ACD Festival, the ACD Museum and the ACD Hoosier Car Tour. The Smith Collection includes items of local, state and national importance, including many items relating to Auburn’s automotive history.
Factory Test Route Tour presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: 10:30 a.m. arrival; 11:10 a.m. drivers meeting; 11:30 a.m. depart for tour
Location: 1600 Wayne St. in front of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $40 per person, $15 for children 10 and younger; includes lunch
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club will take the same 28-mile driving tour that was used by the Auburn Automobile Company to test its new cars. This tour is open to all Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs and welcomes modern cars to follow the tour and join them for lunch. Pre-registration is required and can be done at acdclub.org. Proceeds from this event benefit the ACD Club and the Indiana State Police.
Speakeasy 2019 presented by the Auburn Moose Family Center
Time: Noon
Location: Auburn Moose Family Center, located at 10th and Main streets
Cost: Free
Food, spirits and a place to relax. Guests are welcome and encouraged.
Cemetery Tour presented by Auburn Lions Club
Time: 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: Woodlawn and Roselawn cemeteries, starts from mausoleum at 1431 S. Center St.
Cost: $10 ages 13 and older, free for 12 and younger; buy tickets on-site
Local historian Jon Bry will share his knowledge of past community members and events.
Ham Radio Special Event Station presented by Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: NIARC will be broadcasting live honoring the festival through shortwave radio at K9A
Cost: Free
Saturday, Aug. 31
Annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Car Show presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Eckhart Park
Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children, 3 and younger are free
See 300 classic cars and enjoy kids’ activities from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Food will also be available.
Ham Radio Special Event Station presented by Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: NIARC will be broadcasting live honoring the festival through shortwave radio at K9A.
Cost: Free
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival 5K presented by Lakewood Park Christian School
Time: Race begins at 9 a.m.; race day registration begins at 8 a.m.
Location: Begins at 16th & Main streets, follows most of the parade route and ends at the courthouse
Cost: Registration after Aug. 18 is $25
Prizes awarded to top three males and females for each age group and first place overall male and female runners. Walkers are welcome to participate. Visit lakewoodparkchristianschool.com or runrace.net to register. Email mleitner@lakewoodpark.org with any questions.
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend
Time: Auction begins at noon
Location: Auburn Auction Park
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking; $20 for daily admission
Worldwide Auctioneers 12th annual The Auburn Auction
Time: Bidder registration and vehicle preview from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open bar available in VIP Section from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; live auction beginning at 6 p.m.
Location: Kruse Plaza
Cost: Museum donation — $8 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to view museum cars. $8 and $4 museum donation for The Auburn Auction beginning at 6 p.m. (limited seating). $150 includes catalogue and VIP seating passes for two (limited seating). Bidder registration is $150 and includes two VIP seating passes and a catalogue.
Auburn Historic Tour presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Saturday tours start at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Location: Leave from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds at Union and 11th streets
Cost: $5 per person
Learn the history associated with Auburn’s manufacturing boom in the early 1900s during a tour on a 15-passenger bus. Tour lasts 45 minutes.
Connecting Rods Lunch presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $15 per person and reservations are required
Did your parent, grandparent, great-grandparent or acquaintance work for the Auburn Automobile Company, Duesenberg, Inc., Cord Corporation, or Auburn Cord Duesenberg Company? If so, this is a special luncheon for you to join with other people from around the globe with similar connections to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum! Reservations required and can be made by contacting the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 260-925-1444.
Cruise-In Cuisine presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Starts at noon
Location: 7th Street between Jackson and Main Streets
Cost: Varies by vendor
Featuring Whip & Chill, Aunt Annies, Fork & Fiddle, iGrandmas, Waterloo Lions Club burgers & dogs, The Deli at 6th & Main, Kona Ice, Shigs In Pit, Ziffles and Fresh Kitchen.
Pre-Parade Entertainment presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Performances by The Auburn Community Band before the Parade of Classics
Market on 6th presented by Possibilities on the Roads
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: 6th Street between Jackson and Main streets
Cost: Free
Featuring vintage, high-quality handmade items, repurposed items, jewelry, boutique-style fashion and unique home décor.
Parade of Classics presented by The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club and ACD Festival
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Throughout Auburn
Cost: Free
ACD Club members from around the world drive their classic cars through the streets of Auburn. Afterward, the cars are parked around the Courthouse Square.
Ticket to Ride presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and Joyce Hefty Insurance
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Location: 7th Street around the James Plaza
Cost: Free
Ticket to Ride is a new event where people will be able to get free rides in select cars, based on availability. Preregistered tickets have first preference and can be picked up at Joyce Hefty Insurance in Auburn after Aug. 1. Freewill donations appreciated for participating nonprofits. Some cars kid-friendly, depending on the owner’s preference.
The Gatsby Gala Ball presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Time: 7-11 p.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $30 for museum members, $50 for non-members
Live big band music, cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres. Contact the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at (260) 925-1444 for tickets. Register at bidpal.net/Gatsby.
Fast and Fabulous in Downtown Auburn presented by DreamMakers Automotive, CIR Porsche Club of America, and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 5-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: $25 per car with pre-registration required by contacting Dream Makers Automotive; spectators are free
Exotic and luxury cars will gather around the courthouse square. Car owners can pre-register with Dream Makers Automotive at Garrett@dreammakersautomotive.com or by calling (260) 338-1937. Check out acdfestival.org for more information and registration information.
As part of the Fast and Fabulous fun, enjoy the following events:
Fast and Fabulous Concert presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 5-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Bands include the Junk Yard Band and The Matte Gray Band from Nashville, Tennesee
Cemetery Tour presented by Auburn Lions Club
Time: 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn and Roselawn Cemeteries, starts from mausoleum at 1431 S. Center St.
Cost: $10 ages 13 and older, free younger than 12; buy tickets on-site.
Local historian Jon Bry will share his knowledge of community members and events.
POUND Fitness Class presented by The JAM Center
Time: Start at 5 p.m.
Location: DeKalb County Courthouse
Cost: Free
This group fitness phenomenon utilizes drum sticks called Ripstixs to become one with the music. This is for all ages. Demonstration will also include routines from Generation Pound, a fitness movement focused on children 6 to 12 years old.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Flight Experience on the FORD presented by: VAA Chapter 37
Time: 9 a.m. to dark
Location: DeKalb County Airport
Cost: $77 per adult, $52 per child 12 and younger
Take a 15-minute ride on a very rare Ford plane.
Ham Radio Special Event Station presented by Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: NIARC will be broadcasting live honoring the festival through shortwave radio at K9A.
Cost: Free
Auburn Historic Tour presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Location: Leave from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds at Union and 11th streets
Cost: $5 per person
Learn the history associated with Auburn’s manufacturing boom in the early 1900s during a tour on a 15-passenger bus. Tour lasts 45 minutes.
Classic City Historic Home Tour presented by Tri Kappa Sorority
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Various locations around downtown Auburn
Cost: $5 per person per home or $10 for all homes
Tri Kappa of Auburn opens the doors to Auburn’s automotive and carriage history through public tours of privately owned homes. Tickets for sale at each home on the tour.
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend
Time: Auction begins at noon
Location: Auburn Auction Park
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking; $20 for daily admission
