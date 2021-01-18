ANGOLA — Terry L. Roberts, 73, of Angola, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021 at Parkview Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of Merwin and Mary Jane “Rose” Roberts, deceased of Angola.
Terry graduated from Angola High School, and then went to Tri-State College on a baseball scholarship as a pitcher. About this time he served in the Indiana Army National Guard. After graduating from Tri-State with a business degree, he joined the Mobil Oil Company near Detroit, Michigan.
After a few years, he returned to his home town of Angola and opened The Towne Shoppe and The Male Room, later opening A. J.’s Sports Card Shop. He partnered with Lee Williamson in 1992, opening The Garment District. Shortly after, he began working at WLKI Radio Station and continued there for 18 years until his retirement.
Terry loved sports, especially playing golf with his friends and going on his summer golf trips to Michigan. He loved eating out and having a drink on the front porch. He was a well-loved man in the community, never knew a stranger, and always had a smile. He loved life. Through his entire battle with cancer, he never complained. If anyone asked him how he felt, he always said great.
Terry’s beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of Lee Williamson, Angola, his significant other of nearly 30 years; sister, Toni Roberts, of Angola; brother, Todd Roberts, of Oklahoma; son, John Roberts, of Fishers, Indiana and daughter, Amanda Levy and a son-in-law, Matt Levy of Noblesville, Indiana and five grandchildren, Benjamin Levy, Nora Levy, Nicholaus Levy, Emma Roberts and Saylor Roberts.
There will be a private cremation by Terry’s request. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weichtfh.com.
To celebrate Terry’s life, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research in Terry’s name www.v.org.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
