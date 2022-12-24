Registration for the spring master gardener intern training for DeKalb and Steuben counties is now taking place.
To register, apply for the training through your Purdue Extension host county.
Once your application is approved, you will register and pay for the program. The online registration and payment deadline is Feb. 13.
Because of the popularity of this program, credit card payment is strongly recommended. Registration includes the Purdue EMG Manual.
Classes will begin Monday, Feb. 27 and continue through April 13.
Classes will take place on the following days and locations: Mondays, DeKalb County Office Biulding, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn and Thursdays, Steuben County Office Building, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Topics will include: pesticide safety and pesticide alternatives, plant science, soils and plant nutrition, plant disease diagnosis, insect identification and control, weed identification and control, woody ornamentals, vegetable gardening, fruit gardening, herbaceous ornamentals, lawn care, and invasive species and animal pests.
Refund Policy
If you cancel your registration prior to the registration deadline, you will be charged 12% of the registration fee plus $5. There are no refunds after Feb. 13, 2023.
Manuals are non-refundable. Purdue University is not responsible for expenses incurred due to cancellations by registrants. Purdue University reserves the right to cancel any program. Registrants will receive a full refund in the event that Purdue University cancels the program.
Purdue University is an Equal Opportunity/Equal Access/Affirmative Action university. If you require special accommodations to attend this event or have any questions about this event, please email Elysia Rodgers at eberry@purdue.edu.
For registration questions, contact The Education Store at edustore@purdue.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.