INDIANAPOLIS — Billed as the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage, the Indiana State fair kicks off July 28 and continues through Aug. 20.
The 18-day event — the fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays — celebrates and promotes Indiana agriculture.
The fair is recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, and a variety of unique foods and has been an annual attraction since 1852.
The theme of this year’s fair is basketball, presented by Pacers Sports and Entertainment. There will be multiple interactive experiences, including All-Star Court, a basketball amusement park, the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court, exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy, 18 of Indiana’s greatest basketball stories told throughout the 18 days of the fair, team player meet-and-greets and more.
“Indiana is truly the state that grew the game, and we are excited to celebrate our unmatched basketball history with Hoosiers this summer at our beloved state fair,” said Pacers Sports and Entertainment chief executive officer Rick Fuson.
According to fair officials, the Indiana State Fair is rooted in telling the agricultural story, and the history of why the game of basketball grew in Indiana is tied directly to agriculture.
“The game was affordable, and the playing season was based around the farmers’ planting and harvest season. After each harvest, farm kids could play basketball, and then when the season ended in March, they could go back to the fields for planting. Thus the tradition of ‘Friday Nigh High School Basketball’ became rooted in Indiana,” according to the fair.
The popular Indiana State Fair & Corteva Agriscience Program will return to the fair once again this year.
In its eighth year, the program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat. The 18 farm operations featured represent a variety of regions throughout the state and showcase different agricultural products and stories.
Among the featured farmers and farm products are Country Meadows Farm, showcasing dairy, beef, goats, sheep and chickens, from Steuben County on Aug. 9 and Dutch Country Organics, showcasing eggs, from LaGrange County on Aug. 19.
Visitors to the fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the fair, in addition to many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their operation.
As well as the return of fair favorites, guests can enjoy new experiences at this year’s fair.
Illuminate, a custom light show full of oversized lanterns, will run July 28-Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Expo Hall.
The inaugural Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament will be held July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Building, with a chance to win a $2,000 prize.
Otter Adventure will offer an interactive, up-close–and-personal show Aug. 2-20 at the MHS Family Fun Park. Times vary.
See Swifty Swine Racing Pigs as pigs compete for the grand prize, an Oreo cookie. Check out the races on the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand every Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.,m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Xpogo Extreme Stunt Team, which competed on two seasons of America’s Got Talent, will thrill crowds, jumping over nine feet in the air on pogo sticks while performing flips and tricks. Catch their performances every day of the fair in The Backyard & Hoopfest.
Get up close and personal with friendly parakeets at Parakeet Encounter, daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the DNR Building.
The Ripe Warrior will entertain with jump rope performances on Main Street.
Enjoy the music of Indiana musicians performing around the fairgrounds as part of Indiana Musician Showcase.
The Mercantile is a new shopping district that visitors will want to check out.
This year, the fair will unveil many new culinary favorites for guests to try. Among the new offerings are deep-fried corn on a stick, Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake, cinnamon crunch corn and the Nutellaphant Ear. Next weekend’s Life section will offer a detailed look at the fair’s new culinary favorites.
The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage will host a wide range of performers throughout the fair. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.
Among the artists and shows are Clint Black, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow, Styx, Quiet Riot, TobyMac, Three Dog Night, Gin Blossoms, and Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills.
For a complete fair schedule and details of fair events, visit Indianastatefair.com.
