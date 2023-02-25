WEST LAFAYETTE — In recent years, a new era in crop management has been centered around biologicals that have targets associated with pest control, improved nutrient supply and uptake, and overall plant growth and resiliency.
These biologicals can be directly applied to the seed, delivered through in-furrow systems, broadcasted to soil surface, and foliarly applied. Beneficial microbes have claims around N supply through fixation (i.e., rhizobial and non-rhizobial), solubilizing P from soil minerals, and extending the reach of root systems and nutrient uptake.
Other biological products are classified as biostimulants that include enzymes (e.g., phosphatase that break and release phosphorus bound to organic matter), humic or fulvic acids chelate cations in the soil to increase P and Zn availability, and marine extracts (e.g., seaweed) or sugars that stimulate microbes, roots, and shoots.
Purdue Soybean Extension will be evaluating 15 biological products in 2023 growing season, but there are nearly 100 products on the market. We want your input to determine which biologicals are of most interest to you to direct our evaluation. We have divided the biologicals into five categories: N Suppliers (non-rhizobial), P Suppliers, Humic/Fulvic Acids, Marine Extracts, and Combinations.
We have a summary table for each category as well as the direct link to the company website describing that product to assist you in your selections.
Thank you for your time and consideration. We are also grateful for the support of Indiana Soybean Alliance to conduct this research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.