Susan Terese (Moord) Christoules passed away at her home in Angola, Indiana, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations are made to the Bridges Scholarship fund through the Grapevine-Colleyville Education Foundation, P.O. Box 292, Grapevine, TX 76099; please write Sue Christoules in the memo line. https://bit.ly/SueChristoules Please check ‘I’d like to dedicate this gift’ and make the gift in memory of Sue Christoules to direct your donation to the Bridges Scholarship fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
