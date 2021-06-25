The women behind MLK Montessori School, Fort Wayne, founded the school because they wanted children from all walks of life to receive a quality preschool education, regardless of socioeconomic status.
It was started in 1968 after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and is a 501©(3) nonprofit agency.
Today, the school is led by Executive Director Greta McKinley, who shares those same values.
A licensed mental health counselor by trade, McKinley spent her career prior to going to MLK Montessori working in the nonprofit sector as a counselor at a center as well as the state hospital. Once she completed her master’s degree, she went onto teaching at Huntington University and Purdue Fort Wayne.
“The opportunity came open at MLK Montessori and I said no way, I teach college and master’s level students, not preschool,” McKinley said.
But once she took the job, she was in love and knew it was the right move.
“I get to use all of my talents under one roof,” she said.
MLK Montessori is licensed as a childcare facility, but McKinley said every one of her teachers in the school are licensed and hold degrees.
“I tell my staff every morning they are here the have the opportunity to make an impact on the future,” she said. “The children we’re educating will lead our world.”
The majority of the student body doesn’t pay anything to attend the school, due to scholarships and other subsidy programs available.
“We look at the whole person, not just the academic side,” McKinley said. “Social and emotional well-being is important too.”
Teachers also know each individual child’s best learning style, because they understand that all children learn differently.
When COVID-19 altered so much of the world, teachers at MLK Montessori were already working in a framework that would make sure if any child had to miss school, they could still be connected and learning in the style that best fit them.
“The teachers knew the learning styles and made sure to keep it in mind when they made materials to go home,” McKinley said. “Every packet was in the style the child learns in so even virtually, learning was done their way. What we sent home was always very intentional.”
Having the mindset McKinley and her staff do about shaping tomorrow’s world leaders, they wanted to make sure even in a pandemic to build a solid foundation for each child.
Staff at MLK Montessori are always asking the children questions to help jumpstart their thinking.
“We make sure our students have plenty of take-home books,” she said. “We send home books the students can keep to build their home libraries.”
They also have a partnership with a program that partners the children with a volunteer reader that will read to them.
“We don’t want them to just hear the book, we want them to love the book,” said McKinley.
The staff also stay in touch with families, holding conversations about their children and making sure that the families know their child’s learning style as well that way, even if they don’t continue their education in the Montessori fashion, that knowledge is still there so if the child needs help in the future, the family can tell their future teachers how the child best learns to get them the help they need.
“We empower our parents to really know their child,” she said. “The more informed our parents and teachers are, the better our leaders will be.”
For more information on the school, visit mlkdreamschool.org.
