BELTON, Texas — Trine University’s acrobatics and tumbling team finished second in the country in Division III after losing to Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 268.270-245.225 in the championship dual meet of the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association Division III Tournament Saturday night at the Mayborn Campus Center on the UMHB campus.
Earlier on Saturday, the Thunder won the Quad Pass part of the Tumbling event in the event finals with a score of 8.2.
The event finals featured the three teams with the top scores during the regular season. Mary Hardin-Baylor was the only team to compete in all 15 event finals. The Cru won championships in 10 of them.
The Cru won every event in the championship dual Saturday night, but Trine set some of the best scores in the program’s young three-year history in their first national championship dual appearance. The 245.225 was Trine’s second best total score ever.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-1) won the Compulsory event 37.65-32.25, the Acro event 29.4-27.4, the Pyramid event 29.45-28.45, the Toss event 27.1-24.65, the Tumbling event 53.35-44.675, and the Team event 91.32-84.8.
In the Compulsory event, the Thunder tied their best performance ever in the tumbling heat with 7.45 and had their second best score in the acro heat with 9.
In the Acro event, the 27.4 is an all-time program best. UMHB’s 29.4 was a new school record by a quarter of a point.
Trine (6-4) had its fourth best score in the Pyramid event with 28.45 and its fifth best score in the Toss and Team events.
Trine figure skating finishes 10th in National Intercollegiate Finals
At the Rinks of Anaheim in southern California Friday and Saturday, the Thunder scored 136 points to place in the 16-team field. That was three points more than the 11th-place University of Denver and 9.5 points less than ninth-place Penn State.
Boston University won the national event with 276 points. Delaware was second with 270, and New York University was third with 230. Adrian placed fourth with 221.
“Our skaters put on strong performances,” Thunder coach Rachel Franchock said to trinethunder.com. “The competition was just incredibly good this year so we struggled to build momentum.”
Senior Kaitlin Gunter had the best event finish by a Trine individual and was the only Trine skater to be a national medalist. She was third in the Intermediate Solo Free Dance.
Gunter was also fourth in the Per-Silver Pattern Dance — Fourteenstep.
The leading point scorer for Trine at the National Intercollegiate Finals was senior Elaine Kuckkahn with 17 points. She finished fourth in the Senior Solo Free Dance in Group B and placed seventh in the International Pattern Dance — Silver Samba.
Junior Kellan Chwojko-Frank finished fourth in the Intermediate Solo Free Dance and was fifth in the Excel Juvenile Women’s Free Skate.
Thunder senior Julianna Foy finished fifth in the Juvenile Women’s Short Program and was ninth in the Excel Juvenile Women’s Free Skate. Junior Reilly Johnson finished sixth in the Juvenile Solo Free Dance and placed seventh in the Excel Pre-Juvenile Women’s Free Skate.
Junior Allaina Werstler placed fifth in the Excel Junior Women’s Free Skate. Senior Haley Williams was sixth in Pre-Gold Pattern Dance — Starlight Waltz.
Junior Harlow Shepherd was seventh in the Preliminary Pattern Dance — Rhythm Blues, and sophomore Kelsey DeLaney finished seventh in the Novice Solo Free Dance.
Junior Julianna Stanley was eighth in Junior Solo Free Dance, and junior Celine Sanchez finished eighth in the Excel Preliminary Women’s Free Skate. In the Gold Pattern Dance — Quickstep, Trine senior Elizabeth Carley finished eighth and Werstler placed ninth. Carley was also 10th in the Senior Solo Free Dance in Group B, and junior Constance Clark was 10th in the Juvenile Solo Free Dance.
Sophomore Brigid Guerin was ninth in the Intermediate Women Short Program.
As a team, Trine finished fifth in Intermediate Team Maneuvers and eighth in Low Team Maneuvers.
“I am so proud of this team,” Franchock said to trinethunder.com. “They accomplished so much this season; undefeated during the conference season, the first conference championship for the program and a strong finish at nationals. In particular, I want to thank our seniors for leading the way.”
The Thunder earned a spot at nationals by winning the Midwest Conference in undefeated fashion.
