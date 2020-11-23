COLUMBIA CITY — A prominent and much beloved fixture on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn each Christmas season, Santa’s House will be notably absent this year.
Out of concern for the health of medically-compromised volunteers who assist with the operation and maintenance of the house each year, Santa’s House caretaker Jennifer Romano announced today that the house will not open to visitors in 2020.
“Out of an abundance of caution and because we care deeply for our volunteers and their families, we could not determine a way of opening Santa’s House in a way that could keep our volunteers safe during this pandemic,” Romano said.
Each year, thousands of children and their families visit Santa’s House in downtown Columbia City to share Christmas wishes and holiday cheer. Traditionally, Santa’s House opens officially each Christmas season following the Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade which is held on the first Friday after Thanksgiving and remains open for visiting hours through Christmas Eve.
“We are hoping to find some other ways of celebrating the Christmas season in Whitley County in place of Santa’s House,” Romano said. “We are hoping to partner with others to make that happen.”
In operation since the 1940s, Santa’s House is entirely funded through donations and operated with volunteer support.
“We will be unable to fundraise for Santa’s House as we normally would, but donations to our fund would be much appreciated to continue this treasured tradition in the years ahead,” Romano added.
Donations to support the Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade Fund and Santa’s House can be mailed to: Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade Fund c/o Whitley County Community Foundation, 400 North Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN 46725. Donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.