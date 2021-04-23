AUBURN — Participating in and graduating from DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court has enabled Travis Anderson of Butler to experience a whole new way of life, the military veteran said Thursday.
“I was lost for a long time after coming back from Iraq. I wasn’t who I used to be, and I’ll never be that person, but with the help of veterans court, I can be a better person,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and 9 1/2 years in the Army National Guard, became the newest graduate of DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court during a celebration in DeKalb Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.
The celebration also recognized three other veterans who graduated from the program last year, but could not have an in-person celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, the Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, to be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed.
Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental-health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Thursday’s celebration was the court’s third graduation ceremony.
Whitley County Judge Douglas Fahl was the guest speaker. He reflected on his time serving in the military — 14 years in the Army National Guard — and the experiences that have made him who he is today. He spoke of the discipline and drive that the military imparts and the brotherhood and sisterhood that develops between those who serve.
Fahl commended those who have taken the opportunity to participate in veterans court.
“We owe you that effort, and we owe you that intention,” he said.
Using a military scenario, he told the graduates, “You have reached the objective. You have climbed the hill. You’ve dealt with that tough judge for two years and gone to your treatment. You’ve done all these great things … don’t just stand around and ‘smoke and joke.’ Set up your security … and get ready for that counterattack, because it will come … there’s going to be tough days, there’s going to be hard days, and you need to be prepared for those.”
He told the graduates they will be prepared for those challenging times by continuing to go to treatment, if they are still in treatment, by participating in after-care, and having a support system.
“Congratulations and great job,” Fahl concluded.
Grimm presented Anderson with a special patch, noting Anderson had spent 546 days in the veterans court program.
Grimm likened the veterans court journey to journey the two took on a path, where Grimm first led Anderson, then the two walked beside each other, and ultimately Anderson stepped out in front.
“We’ve reached the point where I’ve got to go back,” Grimm said. “I’ve got more veterans that I need to bring down the trail. ... You’re going to have to travel down the trail without me, because I’m going back.”
Grimm said he has “absolute confidence” in Anderson and commended him for his desire to continue helping and mentoring other veterans who are in the program.
“You did a superb job, Travis. Every time I interacted with you, it was a true joy,” Grimm said.
DeKalb County Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Byanski presented Anderson with papers dismissing his criminal charges.
“I think I give out the best gift,” Byanski quipped.
The celebration wrapped up with the serving of refreshments and a special cake, provided by the Concord Masonic Lodge.
“It was tough. It wasn’t easy, but I had support … I had people who had my back,” Anderson said of his time in the program.
Now, Anderson said, he has plans to go back to school and study psychology “so I can help people,” he added.
“I have a purpose,” he said. “I’ve found something inside myself to want to help others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.