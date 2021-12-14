TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Whitko, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Lakeland at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Westview, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 7:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Canterbury at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
East Noble at Huntington North, 6:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.
