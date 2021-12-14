TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Garrett at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Whitko, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Lakeland at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garrett at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Westview, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 7:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Canterbury at Angola, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

East Noble at Huntington North, 6:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.

