ELKHART — The season ended for area girls swim teams at the Elkhart Central Sectional finals Saturday inside the Elkhart Health & Aquatic Center.
Angola was sixth to lead area teams with 152 points. It was 16 points behind fifth-place Goshen. East Noble was seventh with 91 points and DeKalb was 11th with 62.
Angola was highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 7.59 seconds from the team of Maddie Toigo, Hannah Conley, Audra James and Olivia Tigges.
The Hornets were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.55 with the quartet of James, Tigges, Taylor Clemens and Yuwadee Sungkakham. They were also sixth in the 200 medley relay in 1:59.95 with the team of Toigo, Sommer Stultz, Tigges and Clemens
The senior Clemens broke her own school record in the championship final of the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.35 seconds and placed seventh.
Toigo was eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05. Clemens was ninth in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.27.
Two Hornets scored in the 100 breaststroke with Stultz in 10th and Courtney Simmons in 12th.
Toigo was 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.78. James was 12th in the 100 free in 58.75 seconds and 13th in the 50 freestyle in 26.75 seconds.
Three Angola girls swam in the consolation final of the 200 individual medley. Simmons finished 12th, Maysa Krebs placed 15th and Audreyana Antos was 16th.
In the 500 free, McKenna Powers finished 14th, followed by Grace Shelburne in 15th.
For East Noble, Delaney Dentler, Paige Anderson, Rachel Weber and Corinne Wells set a lifetime best in placing sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. The time dropped eight seconds from the previous best.
The Knights were seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in a season-best time with the team of Aiva Wilson, Samantha Richards, Weber and Wells.
East Noble had two divers place. Lily Meyer finished eighth and Richards was 11th.
The Knights finished 10th in the 200 medley relay in a season-best time with the foursome of Dentler, Anderson, Richards and Wilson.
Dentler was 14th in the 100 backstroke, Richards placed 15th in the 100 butterfly and Anderson was 16th in the 100 breaststroke. The freshman Wells PRed in the 50 freestyle and placed 15th.
For the Barons, they were in the championship final of the 200 medley relay and finished seventh with the team of Mallory Jarrett, Jala Collins, Caleigh Yarian and Adeline Gillespie in 2:07.96.
Other DeKalb swimmers in action Saturday were in consolation finals.
The Barons were ninth in the 200 free relay in 1:56.04 with Collins, Yarian, Layla Chautle and Gillespie. DeKalb was 10th in the 400 free relay in 4:43.84 with the team of Jarrett, Natalie Hughes, Emily Eshbach and Chautle.
Collins finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.35. Gillespie was 16th in the 50 free in 27.17 seconds. Jarrett was 16th in the 500 free in 6:18.53.
