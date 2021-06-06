WATERLOO — DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner challenged members of the class of 2021 to be resilient, respectful and caring as they embark on the next stage of their life’s journey.
Wagner addressed the class during a graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon in the high school gymnasium when diplomas were awarded to 252 seniors.
“Growing up and going through school is like a roller coaster. Roller coasters are designed to stay on a track until you come to the end. However, roller coasters are all designed with different obstacles or adverse situations,” Wagner said.
He likened that to the adversity the school has faced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic changed the look of school and what we asked you to do this year,” Wagner said. “Guidelines and protocols had to change often in order to find ways to make school as normal as possible for this class. This is a school year that we will never forget.”
He told members of the class that they will be confronted with adversity for the rest of their lives, and they must decide how they will handle each situation.
“Always be resilient. Fight through adverse situations. Never let obstacles stop you from accomplishing your tasks. You have proven that you can be resilient in adverse times, now more than ever,” Wagner said.
“Always be respectful. Follow the Golden Rule. Treat others the way you want to be treated.”
“And finally, always be caring.”
Wagner introduced Lillian Brown as the class valedictorian and Sonia Chaudhari as the class salutatorian. Brown will attend Ball State University and plans to become a licensed architect. Chaudhari will attend Indiana University and plans to pursue a degree in biology. Both were named commended students in National Merit Scholarship program.
Brown said that when invited to make a speech as valedictorian about something important to her, she chose a book.
Like all books, it has a beginning, a middle and an end, she said.
“It is the journey along the way, and stories are all around us. We live stories, we tell stories, we report stories, we create stories, and we escape into stories,” Brown told her classmates.
She asked members of the class to think back over their time in high school and reflect on which moments stand out to them.
“Each of us is an individual with value,” Brown said. “Each of us has a story worth listening to.”
Chaudhari reflected on the “small instances” that have formed her and her classmates’ experiences and connections with each other.
“People tend to forget that it’s the small things that count. … Look back at these moments fondly and, more importantly, don’t forget to appreciate all that is to come,” she said.
Sydney Hefty offered the welcome.
“A lot has gone down in our class," Hefty said. “We’ve shared new experiences and laughter and tears, all in the span of four short years."
Class President Emma Potter delivered farewell remarks, thanking parents, teachers and administrators.
Prelude, processional and recessional music was performed by the high school’s combined bands, and the high school choir sang the national anthem.
Superintendent Steve Teders offered the declaration of graduation before the class participated in the ceremonial turning of tassels.
