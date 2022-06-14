ANGOLA — Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller and Nick Bowman received Trine University’s top senior student-athlete awards.
Miller, a distance running standout in cross country and track and field from Fort Wayne, received the Cheryl L. Coons Award as the Thunder’s top female student-athlete. Bowman, a men’s basketball player from Angola who played his high school ball at Hamilton Southeastern outside Indianapolis, received the Robert L. Greim Award as the school’s top male student-athlete.
Miller has inserted her name into the record books of not only Trine University, but also the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and NCAA Division III.
Miller was a 10-time NCAA All-American, two coming in cross country and eight in track and field, and won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Division III national championship in a meet record time of 10 minutes, 7.06 seconds. The Homestead High School school graduate is the Thunder’s first women’s national champion in Trine’s NCAA Division III era.
Miller has accumulated times in four separate events that are inside the top 15 in the history of NCAA D3 athletics. She became the first women in Trine cross country history to qualify for the NCAA National Championships and led the team to their first appearance in 2021. Miller was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Collegiate Athlete of the Week four times.
Miller won 14 MIAA championships in the 6K, 4x400 meter relay, 400-meter run, 800-meter run, mile run, the 1,500-meter run, 3,000-meter run and 10,000-meter run. 14 school records at Trine belong to Miller.
The list of accomplishments can go on and on and Miller will go down as the most decorated athlete in the history of Trine athletics, but that’s not the only thing that sets her apart.
Miller has been an outstanding leader for both programs as a three-year team captain and has overcome physical battles and has still sustained success on and off the track. She has battled asthma since high school and overcame a serious injury during the indoor season in 2021 and came back to become an All-American by the end of the year.
Around campus, Miller is a member and small group leader at the Christian Campus House, a volunteer at a physical therapy clinic, was a resident advisor for three years and is on the National Society for Leadership and Success and the Health Science Association.
In the classroom, Miller is an exercise science major with a 3.72 grade point average and is enrolled in Physical Therapy/Leadership graduate school.
“Evie Miller has been an absolute pleasure to coach over the last few years,” Trine cross country coach Zach Raber said. “It’s been fun to watch her grow into an outstanding athlete for Trine University, but even more so as a young adult that’s ready to do great things in the world. Her unrelenting desire to be great has been such an asset to our university and our teams. When Evie began her athletic career at Trine, she wanted to be a part of a growing program that had yet to make its mark in the region, let alone the NCAA. She leaves us now as the most decorated individual athlete in Trine’s cross country history, but also as an instrumental building piece of a successful women’s team for years to come. She will definitely be missed!”
Thunder head track and field coach Josh Fletcher said, “Evie Miller will leave Trine University as the most decorated athlete is school history. She is very coachable and always willing to put in the work necessary to be successful. I will personally miss coaching Evie and wish her the best moving forward.”
Bowman played a pivotal role in the squad’s 2020-21 undefeated regular season and MIAA championship and has shown great leadership throughout his time as a Thunder student-athlete. Bowman showed resiliency after not getting much playing time as a freshman and sophomore and broke out to become an All-American selection by D3hoops.com in his junior year.
In his senior year, Bowman was recognized as a finalist for the Jostens Trophy and on the watch list for the Bevo Francis Award for Small College Basketball. The Jostens Trophy focuses on three major criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess, and service to one’s surrounding communities and the Bevo Francis Award considers season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.
Along with his national recognitions, Bowman was also selected as MIAA Most Valuable Player in the 2020-21 season and was First Team All-MIAA in 2021-22. He finished his career 45th all-time in scoring with 1,004 points.
Bowman is known for his quick hands and pogo-sticks for legs as he would rip opponents and finish on the other end with breakaway dunks. In his career, he accumulated the second-most career steals in Trine’s DIII era at 157, owns the school record for most steals in a season with 75, and was credited with seven steals in a game on multiple occasions, the most by any player in a game in the program’s rich history.
“Nick Bowman will go down as one of the most highly decorated athletes in Trine history, but his impact on the lives he touched during his four years both on and off the floor will be his greatest accomplishment,” Trine men’s basketball coach Brooks Miller said. “He pushed his teammates, coaches and even our competitors to a higher standard of achievement through his intensity and work ethic. Nick is everything a coach or parent would want their son to become and it has been a privilege to have shared this journey with his as his coach.”
Off the court, Bowman graduated in May with an undergraduate and master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He held a 3.76 GPA in undergraduate work and a perfect 4.0 GPA in masters-level classes. Bowman’s work in the community is highlighted by volunteer work at the Steuben County Humane Society, camp counselor at several youth basketball camps and internships with a drug and alcohol abuse rehabilitation program as well as the Allen County Coroner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.