Apostolic
Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle
950 W. U.S. 20, LaGrange. 463-3720. Sunday 10 a.m.
Baptist
Ashley Love-Divine Baptist Church
C.R. 23 and C.R. 4, Ashley. Sunday Service 11 a.m.
Charity United Baptist
At the corner of C.R. 100 South & C.R. 900 East, LaGrange. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Community Baptist
Northwest of South Milford on C.R. 700 South. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Crossroads Baptist Church
8975 W. C.R. 250 North (one mile west of Blue Gate Restaurant), Shipshewana. 260-768-4245. www.crossroadsbaptistindiana.com. Sunday Morning service 11 a.m. Sunday evening service 6 p.m.
First Baptist
104 North St., Topeka. 593-2111 or 350-2740. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
First Baptist
(A.B.C.) 116 N. Main St., Wolcottville. 854-3136. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Five Corner Baptist
Two miles north of Wolcottville on S.R. 9. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Helmer Independent Baptist
C.R. 766 South, Helmer. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
LaGrange Baptist
1370 N. S.R. 9. 463-2348. Sunday Services 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
Liberty Freewill Baptist
2900 E C.R. 1150 North, Wolcottville. 260-349-0383. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Baptist Fellowship
East Spring St., LaGrange. Sunday Worship 10:45 a.m.
Mount Calvary United Baptist
Main St., Stroh. 351-4183. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
New Freedom Baptist
300 N. Sycamore St., LaGrange.
New Life Baptist
124 W. Hobart St., Ashley. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
South Milford Independent Baptist
Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Stroh United Baptist
562-3264. Sunday Service 11 a.m.
Zion United Baptist
Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Brethren
Brighton Chapel
5445 N. S.R. 3, Howe. 562-2505. Worship 9 a.m. Second Service 10:30 a.m.
Catholic
St. Joseph’s
50 N. C.R. 100 East, LaGrange. 463-3472. Sunday Mass in English 10 a.m. Mass in Spanish 12:30 p.m.
St. Mary of the Angels
Big Long Lake. Sunday 9 a.m.
Church of Christ
South Milford Church of Christ
8030 E. C.R. 600 South (1 1/2 miles north of South Milford on S.R. 3). 351-3671. Sunday Worship 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
Stroh Church of Christ
4540 S. C.R. 1100 West, Hudson, on the southeast edge of Stroh. 351-4626. www.strohcofc.com. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
Church of God
LaGrange First Church of God
S.R. 9 North. 463-3700. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship 11 a.m. Tree-House Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Stone Lake Church of God
Shipshewana. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
Stroh Church of God
4330 S. C.R. 1175 East, Stroh. Morning Worship 10 a.m.
Wolcottville Church of God
210 S. Main St., Wolcottville. 854-3636. Sunday Worship 10 a.m. Evening 6 p.m.
Congregational
Ontario Congregational
Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Episcopal
St. Mark’s Episcopal Parish, St. James Chapel
Howe Military Academy. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
Lutheran
Messiah Lutheran
(Missouri Synod) S.R. 9 at C.R. 700 South, north of Wolcottville. 854-3129. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran
797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. 463-3624. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran
(LCMS) C.R. 550 S at C.R. 1025 East, southwest of Stroh. 351-2144. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
Mennonite
Emma Mennonite
1900 S. C.R. 600 West, Topeka. 593-2036 or 593-3726. Worship 9 a.m.
Forks Mennonite
11435 W. C.R. 25 South, Middlebury. (574) 825-9333. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Hebron Fellowship Mennonite
C.R. 600 West, Shipshewana. 768-4450. Sunday Worship 11 a.m. Every other Sunday
Worship 7:30 p.m.
Lake Bethel Mennonite
1050 E. C.R. 275S, Stroh. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m.
Shore Mennonite
7235 C.R. 100 N, Shipshewana. 768-4240. Sunday Worship 9:15 a.m.
Missionary
Lifegate Church
2555 N. C.R. 900W, Shipshewana. 768-4296. Sunday Contemporary Worship 10:45 a.m.
LaGrange Missionary
808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. 463-3528. Sunday Worship 10 a.m. Handicap accessible.
Nazarene
New Vision Church of the Nazarene
522 S. Poplar St., LaGrange. Sunday Worship 4 p.m.
Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene
2695 N C.R. 900W. 768-4455 or 768-4291. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Presbyterian
First Presbyterian
200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. 463-3239 or 260-710-2434. Worship Service 10 a.m.
Lima Presbyterian
Fourth and Williams streets, Howe. 562-2296. Sunday Worship
9:30 a.m.
Seventh Day Adventist
Wolcottville Seventh Day Adventist
320 S. Main St. (S.R. 9), Wolcottville. (574) 534-1834. Worship 11 a.m.
Society of Friends
Quaker Haven Friends Meeting House
111 EMS D16C Lane, Syracuse. (574) 834-4193. www.quakerhaven.com. Sunday 10 a.m.
United Methodist
East Springfield United Methodist
U.S. 20 East, LaGrange. 367-2625. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Helmer United Methodist
7530 S. S.R. 327, Helmer. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Howe United Methodist
511 Third St., Howe. 562-2250. Sunday Worship 8:45 a.m. Contemporary Service 11 a.m.
LaGrange First United Methodist
209 W. Spring St., LaGrange. 463-2859. Sunday Traditional Service 8:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship 10:40 a.m.
Lakeview United Methodist
4975 S. C.R. 050W, LaGrange. Worship 10 a.m.
Lima United Methodist
6900 N. C.R. 450W, Shipshewana. 562-3719. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Mongo United Methodist
S.R. 3, Mongo. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Contemporary Service 11:30 a.m.
Plato United Methodist
340 S. C.R. 500E, LaGrange. (260) 336-3995. Worship 10 a.m.
Pretty Prairie United Methodist
C.R. 750N, Howe. 562-2250. Worship 10 a.m.
Scott United Methodist
7020 N. C.R. 675W, Shipshewana. 768-7257. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Shipshewana United Methodist
400 E. Middlebury St., Shipshewana. Sunday Worship 10:15 a.m.
South Milford United Methodist
S.R. 3, South Milford. 351-3381. Sunday Worship 8:30 a.m.
Topeka United Methodist Church
124 W. Pine St., Topeka. 593-2941. Worship 9 a.m.
Wolcottville United Methodist
107 County Line Road West, Wolcottville. 854-2920. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Woodruff Grove United Methodist1
4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville. 854-2067 or 854-2801. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Non-denominational
Calvary Chapel Fellowship
C.R. 435S and C.R. 1170E, Stroh. 351-4215. Sunday Service 9:30 a.m.
Church of the True God
5685 S. S.R. 3, Wolcottville. Two miles north of South Milford on S.R. 3. (260) 350-4736 or (260) 242-2474. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.
Church of the Stone
7270 S.R. 9, Wolcottville. 854-2738. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.
Community Fellowship of Topeka
128 Roy St., Topeka. 593-2472. Sunday Services 10 a.m.
Cornerstone Fellowship
S.R. 120 and C.R. 1000W., Shipshewana. 768-4304. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.
Eden Worship Center
Old Honeyville School, 4095 S. C.R. 900W, Topeka. 593-2979. Sunday Worship Service 9:30 a.m.
Gordon’s Camping
9500 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville. Campground ministry. Sunday Worship 8:30 a.m.
LaGrange Church of Christ
407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange. 463-3571. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
Marion Christian Fellowship
5460 N. C.R. 450W, Shipshewana. 562-3261. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.
Maple Grove Church
806 S. Main St., Topeka. 593-2844. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Messiah Fellowship Church
6200 E. S.R. 120, Howe. Saturday Worship 2:30 p.m.
Plato Christian Fellowship
5005 E. U.S. 20, LaGrange. 463-2530. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
