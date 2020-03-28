Apostolic

Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle

950 W. U.S. 20, LaGrange. 463-3720. Sunday 10 a.m.

Baptist

Ashley Love-Divine Baptist Church

C.R. 23 and C.R. 4, Ashley. Sunday Service 11 a.m.

Charity United Baptist

At the corner of C.R. 100 South & C.R. 900 East, LaGrange. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Community Baptist

Northwest of South Milford on C.R. 700 South. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Crossroads Baptist Church

8975 W. C.R. 250 North (one mile west of Blue Gate Restaurant), Shipshewana. 260-768-4245. www.crossroadsbaptistindiana.com. Sunday Morning service 11 a.m. Sunday evening service 6 p.m.

First Baptist

104 North St., Topeka. 593-2111 or 350-2740. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

First Baptist

(A.B.C.) 116 N. Main St., Wolcottville. 854-3136. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Five Corner Baptist

Two miles north of Wolcottville on S.R. 9. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Helmer Independent Baptist

C.R. 766 South, Helmer. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

LaGrange Baptist

1370 N. S.R. 9. 463-2348. Sunday Services 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Liberty Freewill Baptist

2900 E C.R. 1150 North, Wolcottville. 260-349-0383. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Baptist Fellowship

East Spring St., LaGrange. Sunday Worship 10:45 a.m.

Mount Calvary United Baptist

Main St., Stroh. 351-4183. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

New Freedom Baptist

300 N. Sycamore St., LaGrange.

New Life Baptist

124 W. Hobart St., Ashley. Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

South Milford Independent Baptist

Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Stroh United Baptist

562-3264. Sunday Service 11 a.m.

Zion United Baptist

Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Brethren

Brighton Chapel

5445 N. S.R. 3, Howe. 562-2505. Worship 9 a.m. Second Service 10:30 a.m.

Catholic

St. Joseph’s

50 N. C.R. 100 East, LaGrange. 463-3472. Sunday Mass in English 10 a.m. Mass in Spanish 12:30 p.m.

St. Mary of the Angels

Big Long Lake. Sunday 9 a.m.

Church of Christ

South Milford Church of Christ

8030 E. C.R. 600 South (1 1/2 miles north of South Milford on S.R. 3). 351-3671. Sunday Worship 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Stroh Church of Christ

4540 S. C.R. 1100 West, Hudson, on the southeast edge of Stroh. 351-4626. www.strohcofc.com. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.

Church of God

LaGrange First Church of God

S.R. 9 North. 463-3700. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship 11 a.m. Tree-House Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Stone Lake Church of God

Shipshewana. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Stroh Church of God

4330 S. C.R. 1175 East, Stroh. Morning Worship 10 a.m.

Wolcottville Church of God

210 S. Main St., Wolcottville. 854-3636. Sunday Worship 10 a.m. Evening 6 p.m.

Congregational

Ontario Congregational

Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Episcopal

St. Mark’s Episcopal Parish, St. James Chapel

Howe Military Academy. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.

Lutheran

Messiah Lutheran

(Missouri Synod) S.R. 9 at C.R. 700 South, north of Wolcottville. 854-3129. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.

Mt. Zion Lutheran

797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. 463-3624. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran

(LCMS) C.R. 550 S at C.R. 1025 East, southwest of Stroh. 351-2144. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.

Mennonite

Emma Mennonite

1900 S. C.R. 600 West, Topeka. 593-2036 or 593-3726. Worship 9 a.m.

Forks Mennonite

11435 W. C.R. 25 South, Middlebury. (574) 825-9333. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Hebron Fellowship Mennonite

C.R. 600 West, Shipshewana. 768-4450. Sunday Worship 11 a.m. Every other Sunday

Worship 7:30 p.m.

Lake Bethel Mennonite

1050 E. C.R. 275S, Stroh. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m.

Shore Mennonite

7235 C.R. 100 N, Shipshewana. 768-4240. Sunday Worship 9:15 a.m.

Missionary

Lifegate Church

2555 N. C.R. 900W, Shipshewana. 768-4296. Sunday Contemporary Worship 10:45 a.m.

LaGrange Missionary

808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. 463-3528. Sunday Worship 10 a.m. Handicap accessible.

Nazarene

New Vision Church of the Nazarene

522 S. Poplar St., LaGrange. Sunday Worship 4 p.m.

Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene

2695 N C.R. 900W. 768-4455 or 768-4291. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Presbyterian

First Presbyterian

200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. 463-3239 or 260-710-2434. Worship Service 10 a.m.

Lima Presbyterian

Fourth and Williams streets, Howe. 562-2296. Sunday Worship

9:30 a.m.

Seventh Day Adventist

Wolcottville Seventh Day Adventist

320 S. Main St. (S.R. 9), Wolcottville. (574) 534-1834. Worship 11 a.m.

Society of Friends

Quaker Haven Friends Meeting House

111 EMS D16C Lane, Syracuse. (574) 834-4193. www.quakerhaven.com. Sunday 10 a.m.

United Methodist

East Springfield United Methodist

U.S. 20 East, LaGrange. 367-2625. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Helmer United Methodist

7530 S. S.R. 327, Helmer. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Howe United Methodist

511 Third St., Howe. 562-2250. Sunday Worship 8:45 a.m. Contemporary Service 11 a.m.

LaGrange First United Methodist

209 W. Spring St., LaGrange. 463-2859. Sunday Traditional Service 8:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship 10:40 a.m.

Lakeview United Methodist

4975 S. C.R. 050W, LaGrange. Worship 10 a.m.

Lima United Methodist

6900 N. C.R. 450W, Shipshewana. 562-3719. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Mongo United Methodist

S.R. 3, Mongo. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Contemporary Service 11:30 a.m.

Plato United Methodist

340 S. C.R. 500E, LaGrange. (260) 336-3995. Worship 10 a.m.

Pretty Prairie United Methodist

C.R. 750N, Howe. 562-2250. Worship 10 a.m.

Scott United Methodist

7020 N. C.R. 675W, Shipshewana. 768-7257. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Shipshewana United Methodist

400 E. Middlebury St., Shipshewana. Sunday Worship 10:15 a.m.

South Milford United Methodist

S.R. 3, South Milford. 351-3381. Sunday Worship 8:30 a.m.

Topeka United Methodist Church

124 W. Pine St., Topeka. 593-2941. Worship 9 a.m.

Wolcottville United Methodist

107 County Line Road West, Wolcottville. 854-2920. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Woodruff Grove United Methodist1

4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville. 854-2067 or 854-2801. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Non-denominational

Calvary Chapel Fellowship

C.R. 435S and C.R. 1170E, Stroh. 351-4215. Sunday Service 9:30 a.m.

Church of the True God

5685 S. S.R. 3, Wolcottville. Two miles north of South Milford on S.R. 3. (260) 350-4736 or (260) 242-2474. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.

Church of the Stone

7270 S.R. 9, Wolcottville. 854-2738. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.

Community Fellowship of Topeka

128 Roy St., Topeka. 593-2472. Sunday Services 10 a.m.

Cornerstone Fellowship

S.R. 120 and C.R. 1000W., Shipshewana. 768-4304. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m.

Eden Worship Center

Old Honeyville School, 4095 S. C.R. 900W, Topeka. 593-2979. Sunday Worship Service 9:30 a.m.

Gordon’s Camping

9500 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville. Campground ministry. Sunday Worship 8:30 a.m.

LaGrange Church of Christ

407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange. 463-3571. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Marion Christian Fellowship

5460 N. C.R. 450W, Shipshewana. 562-3261. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.

Maple Grove Church

806 S. Main St., Topeka. 593-2844. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Messiah Fellowship Church

6200 E. S.R. 120, Howe. Saturday Worship 2:30 p.m.

Plato Christian Fellowship

5005 E. U.S. 20, LaGrange. 463-2530. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

