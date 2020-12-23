ALBION — A Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy on the lookout for speeders got one Saturday night — and then some.
John R. Collins, 46, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 900N, Rome City, was eventually arrested and booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Collins was held without bond.
On Monday, Collins had an initial court appearance in Noble Superior Court I. At the hearing, Collins was assigned a public defender.
Collins bond was set at $30,000.
His next court appearance has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 26, 2021.
According to sheriff’s department news release, at approximately 7:23 p.m. Saturday, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alex Vice was at the intersection of S.R. 3 and Baseline Road monitoring traffic.
Vice allegedly observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed going north on S.R. 3, according to the news release. Vice activated his radar unit and tracked the vehicle at 83 mph in a posted 60 mph speed zone.
Vice continued to observe this speed until the vehicle passed his location. Vice activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. When the vehicle approached the intersection of S.R. 3 and Albion Street in Avilla, the vehicle pulled into the turn lane and came to a stop. As the stop light turned red, the vehicle, a Green 2000 Dodge Neon, allegedly began driving northbound on S.R. 3 disregarding the stop light.
Vice activated the emergency siren on his squad car and advised Noble County’s E-911 dispatch center that he was in pursuit of a vehicle, the release said. The pursuit continued northbound on S.R. 3 from Weimer Road with speeds of approximately 80 mph. The vehicle began driving down the middle of the road attempting to pass numerous cars that were in its way.
Indiana State Police Trooper Richard Williams advised Vice that stop sticks had been deployed at the intersection of S.R. 3 and S.R. 8. Vice backed off the vehicle and observed the vehicle drive over the stop sticks. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 350N.
During the traffic investigation, numerous items of paraphernalia and controlled substance were located and collected for evidence.
Assisting at the scene were officers with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department and Indiana State Police.
