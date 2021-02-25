Ashley at a Glance
Population: 985
Town government website: ashley.in.gov
Government: Town council — Mike Hassleman, president; Robert Thompson and Lori Plumley; Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer
Police Department: Scott Barnhart, town marshal
Fire: Ashley Fire Department, Dave Barrand, fire chief
Health: Parkview DeKalb hospital, Auburn; Cameron Community Memorial Hospital, Angola
Utilities: Electric & Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Water & Sewage: Town of Ashley, Garbage: Republic Services of Fort Wayne, Phone: Century Link, Cable TV and Internet: Century Link, Frontier, Mediacom and HughesNet
Education: DeKalb Central United Schools
Parks: Ashley Memorial Park, Sunset Park, Carpenter Field, Ashley Community Center
Events: Ashley-Hudson Days, first weekend of August
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 500 S. Gonser Ave. P: 587-9276
Police: P: 587-9388 A: 500 S. Gonser Ave.
Fire: A: 101 S. Union St. P: 587-9222
Post Office: Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., SA 8-10 a.m. A: 114 W. State St. P: 587-9219
Recycling Center: Northern Indiana Solid Waste Management District offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley
Meetings
Town Council: 2nd Monday of each month, 6 p.m., Ashley Community Center
