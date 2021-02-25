brightmark with crouch

Brightmark’s Michael Dungan, right, talks about bales of waste plastic that’s heading to be repurposed as fuel and wax at the new Brightmark plant in Ashley. In the center is Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. At left is Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. To Crouch’s left is Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.

 Mike Marturello//

Ashley at a Glance

Population: 985

Town government website: ashley.in.gov

Government: Town council — Mike Hassleman, president; Robert Thompson and Lori Plumley; Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer

Police Department: Scott Barnhart, town marshal

Fire: Ashley Fire Department, Dave Barrand, fire chief

Health: Parkview DeKalb hospital, Auburn; Cameron Community Memorial Hospital, Angola

Utilities: Electric & Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Water & Sewage: Town of Ashley, Garbage: Republic Services of Fort Wayne, Phone: Century Link, Cable TV and Internet: Century Link, Frontier, Mediacom and HughesNet

Education: DeKalb Central United Schools

Parks: Ashley Memorial Park, Sunset Park, Carpenter Field, Ashley Community Center

Events: Ashley-Hudson Days, first weekend of August

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 500 S. Gonser Ave. P: 587-9276

Police: P: 587-9388 A: 500 S. Gonser Ave.

Fire: A: 101 S. Union St. P: 587-9222

Post Office: Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., SA 8-10 a.m. A: 114 W. State St. P: 587-9219

Recycling Center: Northern Indiana Solid Waste Management District offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley

Meetings

Town Council: 2nd Monday of each month, 6 p.m., Ashley Community Center

