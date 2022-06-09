The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will officially dedicate six new granite benches that will be permanently displayed at the Vietnam Memorial Wall on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The benches are all sponsored and engraved with the sponsor’s names. They were produced by Ley Monument in Avilla and will be lasting tributes honoring fallen heroes from the Vietnam War.
The sponsors include the following organizations: Marine Corp League Detachment #1435 Pride and Purpose in Fort Wayne; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40 in Fort Wayne; Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations; American Legion Posts 97 in Auburn and Post 178 in Garrett, jointly sponsored a bench, honoring Edward Placencia and two Medal of Honor Winners that he served with. In addition, Elmhurst High School Class of 1965 sponsored two benches: one for three fellow classmates killed in Vietnam and the second bench for all veterans from Elmhurst that served in the military.
“We’re dedicating these beautiful granite benches on the birthday of the United States Army and National Flag Day which is so appropriate to honor these veterans whose names appear on every bench in their honor,” Commander Greg Bedford said.
All veterans and the general public are invited. For more details call the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum at 260-267-5022.
