GARRETT — If they hadn’t waited through the thunder and lightning, they would have missed a classic.
Garrett and Jimtown waited till the skies were clear, then made the scoreboard look the same way, matching zeroes for 6 1/2 innings.
The Railroaders finally won it with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to Graham Kelham which forced in Jacob Molargik from third, and Garrett took the title in its own invitational with a 1-0 win Saturday.
Junior Luke Byers pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and only one walk. It was all zeroes for Garrett opponents all day, as sophomore Luke Holcomb blanked Bluffton on two hits over six innings in a 10-0 rout in the first round.
“That was just a great high school baseball game,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Luke Byers, lights out pitching. That was very impressive. Very efficient.”
Byers outdueled Jimtown junior Sam Garner in the title game. Garner scattered eight hits and struck out three, and did not walk anyone until the seventh.
That’s when Molargik led off with a walk. Elijah Johnson was called on to pinch-hit, and put down a sacrifice bunt on the first pitch to get Molargik to second.
Molargik went to third on Aiden Orth’s single to left. One out later, Trey Richards was hit by a pitch to fill the bases for Kelham, who looked at four bad ones to get the game-winning RBI.
“That last half-inning was what we’ve been waiting for. Everybody stepped up. Jacob Molargik getting on, Elijah Johnson coming in off the bench getting a bunt down, Trey getting hit for about the 9,000th time.
“That was just a great team win. Everybody contributed. (Jimtown is) a good team. They’re very good fundamentally.
Jimtown (13-9), which beat Bishop Luers in the first round, had the top of the seventh set up when Dylan Cook stroked a pinch-hit single and was bunted to second by Darrian Gillespie. Byers got a fly out and a ground out to end the inning.
The Jimmies had just one runner as far as third. Catcher Tysen House walked in the second, and Cook — serving as a courtesy runner — moved up twice on wild pitches. Byers offered little hope, however, with two strikeouts and a foul pop-up.
Garrett (13-5) teed off on the ball in the sixth, but had nothing to show for it. Richards singled up the middle, but was rubbed out on double play when shortstop Beau Kaler short-hopped Kelham’s sharp liner.
Holcomb followed with a double and took third on Aaden Lytle’s single, but a strikeout ended the threat.
“About the fifth inning we decided we could hit the ball with the good part of the bat. We put a little pressure on them,” Coach Richards said.
Garrett won with much less suspense in the opener, taking advantage of the generosity of four Bluffton pitchers, who combined for 10 walks, three hit batsmen, and seven wild pitches, four of which allowed runs to score. Orth scored the 10th run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game early via the 10-run rule.
Peyton Simmons and Holcomb had two hits apiece. Simmons, Trey Richards, Kelham, Lytle and Orth had RBIs.
Senior Brock Drayer had both hits for Bluffton (10-9), a double in the second and a single in the fifth. No Tiger runner went past second base.
The consolation game between Bluffton and Luers was called due to lightning and was not continued.
