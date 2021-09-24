INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties Friday announced that DeKalb County Council member Richard “Rick” Ring has received the 2021 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognizes his contributions made to county government throughout his years of public service.
Ring has served as a council member since 2014 and currently serves as president. As a council member, Ring has participated in AIC and Indiana County Council Association activities and is always willing to lend a helping hand when needed for committee appointments or other forms of input, AIC said.
He has served 21 years as vice president of ancillary services at DeKalb Health and served 16 years as the former DeKalb County EMS director.
The award was presented during the AIC’s 63rd annual conference in Switzerland County. The AIC’s annual conference is the largest gathering of county officials in the state. Representatives from public agencies, private entities, and local elected officials addressed issues such as cash flow and public funds management, American Rescue Plan Act, health care, appeals and permitting, redistricting, energy, H.R., broadband, highway funding and asset management and more.
