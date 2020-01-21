TOPEKA — Topeka Elementary School has released a list of second quarter Topeka Paw Pride students who showed outstanding work in the area of reading, math, or life skills. Those students include:
Reading skill winners: Kindergarterners: Easton McDonald, Emily Yoder, Andrea Barkman, Andrew Helmuth, Serenity Lambright, Andrew Slabach, Rylie Beechy, and Wyatt Foust. First graders; Mason Grossman, Landyn Dancy, Reagan Diehl, Hannah Riehl, Landon Nissley, and Terra Harlow. Second graders: Rahaf Allyaharee, Shahed Aamer, Kendall Lambright, Trinity Antal, Alyssa Barkman, and Aubrey Young. Third Graders: Belen Quiroga, Janae Frey, Logan Miller, Serenity Tennant, Remington Jones, Earl Lambright, Braden Fry, Zayne Geigley, and Deanna Yutzy. Fourth graders: A.J. Martin, Madi Miller, Sophia Lesch, Lex Thompson, Loraine Bontrager, and Elizabeth Yoder.
Math skill winners: Kindergarteners: Chloee Wilson, Aaron Bontrager, River Rheinheimer, Bryson Noble, Ryley Havert, Justin Miller, Brandan Miller, and David Hilty. First graders; Wilma Fry, Caleb Miller, Kadrian Miller, Nolan Sprague, Jayna Miller, and Daimon Yoder. Second Graders; Sharon Miller, Erin Frey, Alvin Hilty, Juliana Yoder, Loren Miller, and Mason Case. Third graders; Thomas Harlow, Lyndon Yoder, Chloe Briggs, Dalton Brown, Jared Fry, Noah Cleveland, Ayden Kloth, Josh Slabach, and Tyler Hostetler. Fourth Graders; Jalen Bontrager, Winchester Altimus, Zakaria Algaradi, Jubilee Speicher, Brandon Miller, and Shelby Mullett.
Life skill winners:
Kindergarteners: Joshua Riehl, Jolisa Bontrager, Rahaf Aldawshan, Lujain Shammam, Amy Miller, Derek Miller, Maram Omer, and Fahid Mohsen. First graders; Allyse Hostetler, Austin Miller, Rugger Altimus, Hanan Algaradi, Archer Geigley, and Jalayna Fry. Second graders; Jaxson Marks, Darin Fry, Jennifer Miller, Abdulrahaman Alyaharee, Autumn Taylor, and Marowah Algeradi. Third graders; Cheyanne Daniels, Bella Williams, Riely Lambright, Gavin Miller, Micah Fry, Mazen Sowaileh, Kyle Hochstetler, and Lacey Ramey. Fourth graders; Emily Schlabach, Mason Walz, Alexis Diehl, Ethan Yoder, Nahar Shamman, and Kaylee Miller.
