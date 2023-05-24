AUBURN — Fremont advanced to the championship game of the Class 1A Lakewood Park Christian Sectional with a 16-0 semifinal win over Hamilton Wednesday evening.
FHS will play Elkhart Christian in the sectional final Saturday at 5 p.m.
Fremont scored four runs in the first inning. Then it really timed Marine starting pitcher Taryn Kintz better in the second inning and scored eight times. Claire Foulk had a two-run double in the second.
Khloe Glendening was the starting and winning pitcher for FHS. Hamilton ended its season at 1-14.
3A NorthWood Sectional
Fairfield 9, Lakeland 0
In a semifinal game in Nappanee, Jayslynn Hall hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Faith Berkey threw a four-hit shutout for the Falcons (17-14). The Lakers ended their season at 13-13.
