MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canterbury at Fremont, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP GYMNASTICS

Concordia at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Westview at Angola, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb, Eastside at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Bluffton at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.

