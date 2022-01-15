MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canterbury at Fremont, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP GYMNASTICS
Concordia at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Westview at Angola, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb, Eastside at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Bluffton at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.
