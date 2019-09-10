Soccer
Hornet boys score upset win vs. Garrett
GARRETT — The Angola boys soccer team gained its second NECC win of the season Tuesday, pulling off the upset, 3-1, over Garrett.
The Hornets scored twice in the second half to seal the win after being tied, 1-1, at the half.
Golf
AHS handles Heights
ANGOLA — The Angola girls golf team notched a conference win over Prairie Heights on Tuesday, defeating the Panthers 191-227.
Senior Teryn Stanley was the medalist of the event, shooting a 43 through nine holes. Maddie Herman followed closely behind with a 44.
Fremont tames Prairie Heights
ANGOLA — The Fremont girls golf team defeated Prairie Heights on Monday at Lake James Golf Club, earning the win 216-246.
The Eagles’ Halle Tanner medaled with a 49 in the meet. Haylee Henderson’s 57 led the Panthers.
Tennis
Angola escapes Heights with 3-2 win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Angola boys tennis team scored a 3-2 win over Prairie Heights Tuesday.
The Hornets received wins from Jaeger Berquist in No. 3 singles, as well as the doubles teams of Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno in the No. 1 slot and Isaac Wyatt and Brad Boyd at No. 2.
