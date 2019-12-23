Churubusco downs West Noble Wednesday
CHURUBUSCO – Churubusco defeated West Noble 45-34 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
Tristan Sherman, Landon Roy, Kyler Brown and Gustavo Taylor had pins for the Chargers. Shayne Tierney won by major decision, and Jeremyah James won by forfeit.
In other action Wednesday, Lakeland lost to Fremont 58-15. The Eagles won on their senior night to improved to 9-3 overall this season.
Chargers finish 6th in Rochester Invitational
ROCHESTER — West Noble was sixth in the Rochester Invitational Saturday with 158 points.
Kyler Brown and Shayne Tierney won their respective weight classes for the Chargers. Brown earned his 100th prep career victory on his way to a championship.
Gustavo Taylor was second in his weight class. Peter Bradley and Chastin Lang were fourth in their respective weight classes.
